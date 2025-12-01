Elbyan Launches Engaging Online Tajweed Lessons for Students Worldwide

Elbyan is excited to announce the launch of its new Online Tajweed Lessons, created to help learners of all ages read the Qur’an with confidence, clarity, and beauty. With a friendly and straightforward learning style, Elbyan brings the art of Tajweed to homes around the world—making high-quality Islamic education easier to access than ever before.

For many families, finding expert Tajweed teachers can be difficult due to busy schedules, long travel times, or limited local options. Elbyan’s new online program solves these challenges by offering live, interactive classes that students can join from anywhere. All they need is a device and an internet connection.

“Our goal is to make learning Tajweed simple, enjoyable, and available to everyone,” said an Elbyan spokesperson. “We want students to love reading the Qur’an and feel confident as they improve.”

Elbyan’s Online Tajweed Lessons are taught by certified instructors who specialise in helping both beginners and advanced learners. Classes are designed to be clear and engaging, using visuals, examples, and real-time feedback. Students can choose between one-on-one sessions and small-group classes, depending on their learning style.

Key features of Elbyan’s Online Tajweed Lessons include:

Live expert teachers with strong training in Tajweed rules

Flexible schedules to fit school, work, and family life

Beginner-friendly lessons that explain rules in simple language

One-on-one and group options for different learning needs

Progress tracking to help students stay motivated

Safe and secure online classrooms

Elbyan also provides parents with regular updates on their children’s progress. Many families have already shared positive feedback, saying the online format has made it easier for their children to stay focused and enjoy learning.

“We’ve seen amazing improvement in our students,” the spokesperson added. “Their pronunciation gets better, their confidence grows, and they become more connected to the Qur’an.”

Enrollment for Elbyan’s Online Tajweed Lessons is now open, with limited seats available. Parents and students are encouraged to sign up early to secure their preferred class time.

For more information or to register, visit https://www.elbyan.co.uk/

About:

Elbyan offers accessible Online Tajweed Lessons taught by expert instructors. With flexible schedules, simple instruction, and supportive guidance. Elbyan helps students of all ages improve their Qur’an reading with confidence from home.

Contact Information:

Phone: 07588 751545

Email: info@elbyan.org