Unity Disability Solutions Launches Premium Home Disability Care Services in Werrington

Werrington, NSW – [1st December, 2025] — Unity Disability Solutions PTY LTD, a trusted NDIS-registered disability support provider in Sydney, has launched its new Home Disability Care Services in Werrington. These services offer simple, safe, and personalised support at home to help NDIS participants and families live with confidence and independence.

This new service expansion shows the company’s strong promise to deliver high-quality, person-focused disability care across Western Sydney. It also helps meet the growing need for caring, reliable support in the Werrington community.

Premium Home Disability Support Now Available in Werrington

Unity Disability Solutions now offers a full range of NDIS-approved home support services, including:

These services support people of all ages and disabilities, helping them live safely, comfortably, and independently in their own homes.

Leaders Speak — A Commitment to Care, Dignity & Inclusion

“Our move into Werrington is an important step in our mission to bring world-class disability support to more communities,” said the Founder of Unity Disability Solutions. “Everyone deserves safe, caring, and reliable home support. With this new launch, we can give Werrington residents the high-quality care they need, right where they live.”

The Senior Support Coordinator at Unity Disability Solutions added: “Our team cares deeply about building personalised plans that match each person’s goals and needs. People in Werrington will now have access to a dedicated team, cultural understanding, and better support through the NDIS.”

What Makes Unity Disability Solutions Different?

Unity Disability Solutions is known for offering strong, trusted, and professional support services, including:

✔ NDIS-registered provider with years of experience

✔ Skilled support workers and registered nurses

✔ A multicultural team to support diverse families

✔ Personalised home care plans

✔ Clear and open communication

✔ Safe, high-intensity personal care

✔ Flexible hours and last-minute support

✔ Transport for appointments, events, and daily needs

Their care model focuses on the whole person, not just the disability. This helps clients in Werrington build independence, confidence, and a better quality of life.

Strengthening Local Support for Werrington Residents

Unity Disability Solutions’ arrival in Werrington fills an important need for local, trusted in-home disability care.

This expansion will help:

Families access more NDIS services

Multicultural communities receive language-friendly support

Create job opportunities for people with disabilities

Encourage community participation

Improve independent living for children, adults, and seniors

Werrington residents can now enjoy support from a provider that understands the needs and goals of the Western Sydney community.

Full List of Services Now Offered in Werrington

Unity Disability Solutions will now provide:

In-Home Disability Care Services

24/7 Live-In Disability Support

Assist – Personal Activities

Assist – Life Stage, Transition

Community Nursing Care

Household Tasks

Innovative Community Participation

Assist – Travel / Transport

Home Modifications

Daily Tasks / Shared Living

Development – Life Skills

Participate Community

Group / Centre Activities

NDIS Support Coordination

SDA & SIL Services

For more information about Unity Disability Solutions PTY LTD visit https://unitydisabiltysolutions.com.au/

About Unity Disability Solutions PTY LTD

Unity Disability Solutions is a respected, NDIS-registered provider that helps people live safely and independently with dignity and respect. The company supports clients across Sydney with services such as in-home care, support coordination, community nursing, transport, life skills development, and a wide range of NDIS supports.

Their team focuses on safety, honesty, personalised care, and community inclusion, ensuring every participant receives support that matches their goals and lifestyle.