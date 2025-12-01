COSME Week TOKYO to Present Complete Cosmetics Supply Chain and Global Networking Opportunities

TOKYO, Japan, 2025-12-01 — /EPR Network/ — COSME Week will spotlight the full spectrum of cosmetic innovation, highlighting developments from raw materials to finished products. The event underscores ingredient transparency, sustainable sourcing, and advanced formulations that are shaping the future of the cosmetic and beauty industry.

Comprehensive Coverage Across the Entire Supply Chain

COSME Week TOKYO brings together four specialised exhibitions and 13 thematic zones, covering all stages of the cosmetics supply chain—from raw materials and product development to finished goods and promotional strategies.

Attendees can engage directly with new technologies and solutions. The official website provides detailed information on key categories, including cosmetic ingredients, finished products, sustainable and organic options, and OEM/ODM suppliers. These resources help businesses identify suitable partners efficiently.

Expert-Led Seminars and Academic Insights

Gain insider knowledge from Japan’s leading cosmetic brands and academic pioneers. Seminars will feature presentations from leading Japanese cosmetic brands and academic institutions. Speakers include POLA Chemical Industries, ORBIS, Rohto Pharmaceutical, and FANCL. An academic forum will present research from universities and public institutes.

Connecting Buyers with Japanese Suppliers and New Exhibitors

COSME Week TOKYO is facilitating international business matching through its official website, which lists over 120 Japanese exhibitors seeking connections with overseas buyers. These companies represent sectors including raw materials, packaging, OEM/private label, finished cosmetic brands, hair care products, and beauty devices. The initiative aims to support cross-border partnerships and sourcing opportunities.

Join COSME WEEK and Stay Connected

Visitor registration is free and now open. Industry professionals are encouraged to attend and explore the latest in cosmetic innovation.

Join COSME Week TOKYO here.

Watch our show highlights here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EzFKPXJuOPs

