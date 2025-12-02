Future Electronics Showcases onsemi Solutions for Reliable Uninterruptible Power Supplies

Montreal, Canada, 2025-12-02 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of , electronic components, is featuring onsemi’s Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) solutions in a new digital campaign.

onsemi delivers high-performance devices and power modules—including SiC and IGBT technologies, advanced packaging, and isolation solutions—to support efficient, reliable UPS systems for mission-critical applications. These solutions enable UPS designs that protect data centers, telecommunications, industrial facilities, and medical equipment from power interruptions, while offering scalability, modularity, and advanced connectivity for monitoring and control.

The UPS portfolio includes high-efficiency SiC and IGBT power modules, fast-switching SiC MOSFETs, and durable IGBTs engineered for high voltage and thermal endurance, helping designers reduce losses, improve energy density, and simplify installation. Onsemi also supports modern UPS features such as digital monitoring, hot-swappable modules, and enhanced safety mechanisms.

To learn more about onsemi Uninterruptible Power Supply solutions and explore the full range of products available through Future Electronics, visit the dedicated campaign page.

