Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market 2030: Emerging Markets Expand Footprint

Posted on 2025-12-02 by in Chemicals // 0 Comments

Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market Summary

The global intravenous infusion pumps market was valued at USD 6,151.7 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 9,976.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2030. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases-including cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and respiratory illnesses-continues to drive the need for accurate and reliable medication delivery technologies.

Infusion pumps play a vital role in administering precise doses of essential therapies such as chemotherapy agents, antibiotics, and nutritional fluids. As the burden of chronic conditions increases globally, the importance of infusion pumps in effective treatment and disease management becomes even more pronounced.

Intravenous infusion pumps are widely used across hospitals, nursing homes, and home care environments to deliver medications, hormones, and nutritional fluids directly into the bloodstream at controlled rates. Operated by trained personnel, these systems utilize programmed software to regulate infusion duration and dosage. They are critical for administering high-risk medications and essential therapies that cannot be delivered orally, such as chemotherapy, pain management drugs, and specialized nutritional support.

Key growth drivers include the rising incidence of chronic illnesses, the expanding geriatric population, increasing demand for ambulatory infusion pumps, and the growing number of surgical procedures worldwide. Modern infusion pumps are equipped with sophisticated safety mechanisms and alert systems designed to minimize errors and enhance patient safety, further contributing to their increased adoption.

Order a free sample PDF of the Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

  • North America dominated the global market in 2024 with a 50.8% revenue share.
  • Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.
  • By product, volumetric infusion pumps held the largest share at 16.8% in 2024.
  • By disease indication, the pediatrics/neonatology segment accounted for the leading share of 26.4% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

  • 2024 Market Size: USD 6,151.7 million
  • 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 9,976.7 million
  • CAGR (2025–2030): 8.5%
  • Largest Regional Market (2024): North America

Key Intravenous Infusion Pumps Company Insights

Market players are increasingly leveraging technological advancements, standardization, automation, and expanded adoption of advanced healthcare solutions. Many companies are pursuing geographic expansion, mergers and acquisitions, and continuous product development to strengthen their competitive positions.

  • Fresenius Kabi AG offers a comprehensive portfolio of syringe and volumetric infusion pumps designed for precision in drug and fluid delivery across hospital and ambulatory settings. Its solutions feature medication safety systems, error-reduction software, and a broad range of compatible IV disposables.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. specializes in insulin infusion pumps, notably the t:slim X2 with Control-IQ technology, which integrates automated insulin dosing and continuous glucose monitoring for enhanced diabetes management.

Key Intravenous Infusion Pumps Companies

  • Baxter
  • B. Braun Medical Inc.
  • Medtronic
  • Micrel Medical Devices SA
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Cardinal Health
  • Fresenius Kabi AG
  • ICU Medical, Inc.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
  • Terumo Corporation
  • Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
  • Moog Inc.
  • IRadimed Corporation

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The intravenous infusion pumps market is poised for steady growth through 2030, driven by a rising prevalence of chronic diseases, expanding aging populations, and increasing demand for precise and reliable drug delivery systems. Technological innovations, enhanced safety features, and the shift toward ambulatory and home-based care further strengthen the market outlook. With North America leading in adoption and Asia Pacific projected to grow the fastest, the global landscape presents strong opportunities for manufacturers and healthcare providers to expand their portfolios and improve treatment outcomes.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution