Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market 2030: Emerging Markets Expand Footprint

Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market Summary

The global intravenous infusion pumps market was valued at USD 6,151.7 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 9,976.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2030. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases-including cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and respiratory illnesses-continues to drive the need for accurate and reliable medication delivery technologies.

Infusion pumps play a vital role in administering precise doses of essential therapies such as chemotherapy agents, antibiotics, and nutritional fluids. As the burden of chronic conditions increases globally, the importance of infusion pumps in effective treatment and disease management becomes even more pronounced.

Intravenous infusion pumps are widely used across hospitals, nursing homes, and home care environments to deliver medications, hormones, and nutritional fluids directly into the bloodstream at controlled rates. Operated by trained personnel, these systems utilize programmed software to regulate infusion duration and dosage. They are critical for administering high-risk medications and essential therapies that cannot be delivered orally, such as chemotherapy, pain management drugs, and specialized nutritional support.

Key growth drivers include the rising incidence of chronic illnesses, the expanding geriatric population, increasing demand for ambulatory infusion pumps, and the growing number of surgical procedures worldwide. Modern infusion pumps are equipped with sophisticated safety mechanisms and alert systems designed to minimize errors and enhance patient safety, further contributing to their increased adoption.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global market in 2024 with a 50.8% revenue share.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

By product, volumetric infusion pumps held the largest share at 16.8% in 2024.

By disease indication, the pediatrics/neonatology segment accounted for the leading share of 26.4% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 6,151.7 million

USD 6,151.7 million 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 9,976.7 million

USD 9,976.7 million CAGR (2025–2030): 8.5%

8.5% Largest Regional Market (2024): North America

Key Intravenous Infusion Pumps Company Insights

Market players are increasingly leveraging technological advancements, standardization, automation, and expanded adoption of advanced healthcare solutions. Many companies are pursuing geographic expansion, mergers and acquisitions, and continuous product development to strengthen their competitive positions.

Fresenius Kabi AG offers a comprehensive portfolio of syringe and volumetric infusion pumps designed for precision in drug and fluid delivery across hospital and ambulatory settings. Its solutions feature medication safety systems, error-reduction software, and a broad range of compatible IV disposables.

offers a comprehensive portfolio of syringe and volumetric infusion pumps designed for precision in drug and fluid delivery across hospital and ambulatory settings. Its solutions feature medication safety systems, error-reduction software, and a broad range of compatible IV disposables. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. specializes in insulin infusion pumps, notably the t:slim X2 with Control-IQ technology, which integrates automated insulin dosing and continuous glucose monitoring for enhanced diabetes management.

Key Intravenous Infusion Pumps Companies

Baxter

B. Braun Medical Inc.

Medtronic

Micrel Medical Devices SA

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health

Fresenius Kabi AG

ICU Medical, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Moog Inc.

IRadimed Corporation

Conclusion

The intravenous infusion pumps market is poised for steady growth through 2030, driven by a rising prevalence of chronic diseases, expanding aging populations, and increasing demand for precise and reliable drug delivery systems. Technological innovations, enhanced safety features, and the shift toward ambulatory and home-based care further strengthen the market outlook. With North America leading in adoption and Asia Pacific projected to grow the fastest, the global landscape presents strong opportunities for manufacturers and healthcare providers to expand their portfolios and improve treatment outcomes.