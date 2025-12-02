Synopsys and 3D Engineering Launch Design Center at MECF to Boost Innovation and Adoption for Engineering Simulation

Pune, 2025-12-02 — /EPR Network/ — Synopsys, in association with 3D Engineering (an Ansys Elite Channel Partner), announced the inauguration of a new Design Center for Engineering Simulation at the MCCIA Electronic Cluster Foundation (MECF) in Pune. The facility signifies a significant step in accelerating access to advanced simulation technologies for MSMEs, and aims to be a catalyst for industrial R&D in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, industry-academia collaboration, and hands-on student training. The state-of-the-art Design Center will enhance simulation-led innovation and adoption in electronic product design engineering for MSMEs in automotive, aerospace & defense, electronics, healthcare, and others.

The Design Center will provide hands-on access to world-class engineering tools in structural analysis, thermal modeling, electromagnetics, and digital twin technologies, and empower MSMEs, startups, students, and faculty across the region.

The Design Center is equipped with licensed Ansys, now part of Synopsys, simulation platforms and a high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure. As one of the largest Common Facility Center (CFCs) approved by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and valued at ₹71 crore, MECF is promoted by Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), a leading industry association fostering industrial growth and attracting investments in the Pune Region for over nine decades. Funded by MeitY under the EMC Scheme, MIDC through the Electronics Policy 2016, and supported by various industries, MECF offers product testing, certification, and calibration services to start-ups and SMEs for innovative product development from design to certification with state-of-the-art infrastructure and expert support.

This initiative also aligns with India’s broader goals under ‘Make in India’ and ‘Skill India’ by enabling simulation-led R&D, accelerating time-to-market for local manufacturing innovations, and building a strong talent pipeline trained in real-world engineering challenges.

“Simulation is a foundation of modern engineering, and we believe in making these powerful tools accessible everywhere in India,” said Mike Yeager, Area Vice President, Synopsys. “Our collaboration with 3D Engineering and MECF, supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), will empower students, startups, and SMEs to leapfrog into next-generation design and innovation,” he added.

“Our collaboration with MECF reflects the company’s commitment to empower innovation from silicon-to-systems. By equipping the design center with advanced engineering tools, India’s electronics ecosystem can be strengthened, accelerating product development aligned with global standards,” said Murali Pullela, Area Sales Director, Synopsys.

“MECF helps the industry in their product development cycle from design to certification, which will support the electronics ecosystem in the region. Our vision is to make the region vibrant with innovation, fostering new products and technologies, and establishing it as a hub for futuristic products and a center of technology excellence. We’re committed to bringing world-class technology and infrastructure closer to grassroots engineering talent,” said Mr. Shrikrishna Gadgil, CEO, MECF. “For us, this Design Center by 3D Engineering with Synopsys, as the principal partner is not just an investment in infrastructure, but also an investment in people, capability-building, and future innovation.”

“As a long-standing Ansys Channel Partner, we at 3D Engineering are proud to enable this ecosystem where cutting-edge simulation technology meets local ingenuity,” said Ajay Deshkar, Managing Partner, 3D Engineering. “This Design Center is a model for how industry partnerships can meaningfully drive regional innovation and contribute to India’s technological self-reliance.”

The Design Center will be a dual-purpose hub for skill development and industry consultancy, offering design, simulation services, and hands-on training. It will also bridge the cost and resource gap for smaller enterprises, as they will have discounted access to premium design tools and expert support.

