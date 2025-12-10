CCM Announces Executive Promotions

Rockaway, NJ, 2025-12-10 — /EPR Network/ — CCM, one of the largest intermodal chassis pool managers in the U.S., today announced the appointments of Tim DeMichiel to Chief Operating Officer and Deborah Langdon to Chief People and Culture Officer. These designations reflect the continued development and strengthening of CCM’s leadership team as the organization advances into its next phase of growth.

Mr. Tim DeMichiel joins CCM’s Executive Team as Chief Operating Officer, playing a central role in driving CCM’s growth strategy and organizational excellence with responsibility for company operations, technology, and human resources. “Tim’s appointment reflects CCM’s commitment to building a strong, growth-oriented organization that continues to meet the evolving needs of our industry,” said Paul Nazzaro, CEO, CCM. “His track record of driving innovation and growth will be instrumental as we expand into new markets and advance our strategic priorities to deliver greater value to our customers and partners.”

Mr. DeMichiel brings with him more than 15 years of leadership experience across the shipping, logistics, and terminal operations industries. Before joining CCM, he served as Senior Vice President of Terminal Operations, North America at CMA CGM, leading performance and growth initiatives across the terminal network. He also spent nine years at Ports America in roles including Vice President of Business and Corporate Development, and worked in the investment banking division of Barclays Capital. He holds a BS from Bentley University and an MBA from Boston University School of Management.

CCM also announced the promotion of Ms. Deborah Langdon to Chief Human Resources Officer, recognizing her integral role in building CCM’s talent base, cultural framework and brand identity, as well as the critical teams that have supported CCM’s recent transformation. Her leadership has strengthened employee engagement and strategic alignment, contributing directly to the company’s stability and growth. “Deb’s promotion is a recognition of her years of dedication and the profound impact she has had on our people and culture,” said Paul Nazzaro. “She has been with us from the start of this new era for CCM, and her influence can be felt across every part of the organization.”

Under Ms. Langdon’s leadership, CCM earned recognition including Great Place to Work (2020), Top Places to Work AM Metro NY (2021), and Top 25 Company by the Business Report (2023). Ms. Langdon holds a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Cortland, maintains GPHR, SHRM-CP, and PHR certifications, and is an active member of both the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and the Association for Talent Development (ATD).