Brooks, Golden, Land, Schultz, Zub Featured in Standout FAN EXPO Portland Comics Creators Lineup

PORTLAND, Ore., 2025-12-10 — /EPR Network/ — FAN EXPO is proud to produce the best artist alley collections in the pop culture convention space, and a who’s who of comics creators are set to attend FAN EXPO Portland, Friday through Sunday, January 16-18, 2026 at the Oregon Center. The event will also feature the Portland debut of Comics Xplosion, an epic live art showdown featuring iconic comic artists.

Among the deep and talented set of featured artists and writers are:

• Mark Brooks (X-Men Legacy, Marvel versus Godzilla)

• Michael Golden (Micronauts, Daredevil)

• Greg Land (Spider-Man, Wolverine)

• Erica Schultz (Laura Kinney: Wolverine, Rogue)

• Jim Zub (Conan the Barbarian, Rick and Morty)

• Kevin Altieri (Batman: The Animated Series, C.O.P.S.)

• Dan Riba (Batman Beyond, Superman: The Animated Series)

• Carl Potts (Alien Legion, Venom)

• Cory Smith (Fantastic Four, Imperial War: Imperial Guardians)

• Matt Horak (Spider-Man/Deadpool)

• Steve Lieber (Metamorpho, Jimmy Olson)

• Randy Emberlin (Amazing Spider-Man, G.I Joe)

• Ben Templesmith (30 Days of Night, Wormwood)

• Arthur Suydam (Marvel Zombies, The Walking Dead)

• Morgan Hampton (Green Lantern Corps)

• Cody Ziglar (Ultimate Incursion, Miles Morales: Spider-Man)

• Adam Gorham (Incredible Hulk, Hellriders)

• Melissa Flores (Power Rangers Prime)

• Kevin Maguire (Justice League International)

Comics Xplostion will take place on Friday, January 16, at a location to be announced. With each round, six illustrators go head-to-head, painting fan-fave characters. The best part? When the dust settles, fans can take home a piece of the action as these one-of-a-kind pieces will be available for purchase.

Every imaginable comics franchise is represented in Artist Alley, with dozens of superstar artist displaying their past work, conducting Q&A’s, interactive demonstration sessions, autographs, commission opportunities, and more. FAN EXPO Portland Artist Alley is a true paradise for comics lovers of all genres.

Fans can view the entire FAN EXPO Portland field of creators at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpoportland/comic-creators/.

Other standouts populating Artist Alley include:

• Heather Antos (Group Editor, IDW Publishing)

• Jeff Parker (Zootopia, Batman ’66)

• Jacob Salcedo and Julio Anta (This Land is Our Land)

• Cara McGee (Black Canary: Ignite)

• Eric Shanower (Age of Bronze)

• Andy Mangels (Star Trek, Roswell)

• Mostafa Moussa (Justice League, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

• Keith Tucker (Animaniacs, Pinky & the Brain)

• Chris Warner (Aliens vs. Predator, Barb Wire)

• Dave Warren (The Simpsons)

• Renee Witterstaetter (The Avengers, She-Hulk)

• Daniel Scott, Jr. (Cloaked Crusader, George Washington in Pop Culture)

• Fabrice Sapolsky (Intertwined, Shakespeare’s Vampires)

• Fang Fang (Lineage, Butterfly Tea)

• John Burkett (Feral Star)

• Mog Park (War Angels, Game of Thrones)

• Richard Fairgray (Four Color Comics, Ghost Ghost)

More FAN EXPO Portland guest announcements will follow from the worlds of film, television, streaming, art, literature, gaming, cosplay, anime, animation and more in the coming weeks.

The creators lineup supplements a celebrity roster headlined by The Lord of the Rings stars Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan and Elijah Wood; Mike Colter (Luke Cage, Men in Black³); Josh Holloway (Lost, Yellowstone); Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: The Next Generation); the Harry Potter duo of Matthew Lewis and Bonnie Wright; Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride, Saw); Gates McFadden (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Picard); Walter Koenig (Star Trek, Babylon 5); Manny Jacinto (The Good Place, Top Gun: Maverick) and many more.

Adult, Youth and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family passes, and Ultimate and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO Portland are available now at www.fanexpoportland.com. Advance pricing is available until January 1.

Portland is the second event on the 2026 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events.

ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ

FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts over one million fans annually at FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, FAN EXPO Cleveland, MEGACON Orlando, Toronto Comicon, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Canada, FAN EXPO Dallas, VIDCON Anaheim, EDMONTON EXPO, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and FAN EXPO San Francisco. The latest schedule of events is available on the website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.