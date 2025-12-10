Seamless Compatibility: Htek and Vodia Announce Joint Webinar

BOSTON, USA, 2025-12-10 — /EPR Network/ — Vodia Networks, Inc., a provider of unified cloud communications solutions to enterprises, contact centers, and service providers, today announced it will host a joint webinar with Htek, a world-class developer and manufacturer of audio and video VoIP communication devices, to discuss the seamless compatibility between the Vodia PBX and all of Htek’s industry-standard IP phones, including its smart video phones UCV(Pro) series and its most popular business IP Phones, the UC900 series:

UCV50(Pro)

UCV53(Pro)

UCV50Lite

UC926U

UC921P

UC902SP

Eric Altman, Sales Engineer, Vodia, and Hector Hao, EMEA Director, Htek, will present; Stephen Yu, Technical Director of Htek, will provide expert answers in the Q&A session.

Webinar Details

Date: December 17, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM EST

Why Attend?

This informative webinar will examine the seamless compatibility between the Vodia phone system and all Htek IP phone models. Htek will introduce its highly acclaimed and widely endorsed UCV (Pro) and UC900 series, and discuss how its full range of Phones, in combination with the Vodia PBX, offer businesses of every size, from enterprises to SMBs, the perfect telephony solution.

This webinar will explore cost-effective solutions, real-world applications, and practical deployment strategies, particularly for the education and hospitality industries.

In this session:

All about Htek UCV(Pro) and UC900 series IP Phone, and the Newly Expanded Product Line of Audio & Video Communication products

Zero-touch provisioning(HMDS & RPS)

An overview of Htek’s roadmap for its new products & accessories

How the Vodia-Htek solution satisfies the specific communications needs of a variety of industries, including education and hospitality

How to Join

This webinar will explain how, together, Vodia and Htek are the perfect foundation for a feature-rich, future-proof, robust, secure communications ecosystem. This is an outstanding opportunity to enjoy a widescreen view of the integration of the industry’s best phone system with some of the world’s best IP phones.

To register, please contact David Porter, VP of Communications, Vodia, dp@vodia.com.

About Htek

Nanjing Hanlong Technology Co., Ltd. (also known as Htek) is a world-class developer and manufacturer of audio and video VoIP communication devices.The company is dedicated to providing easy-to-use,easy-to-deploy,easy-to-manage,and easy-to-rebrand IP communication products, as well as personal and group IP communication solutions.

With a global network of distribution partners, ITSPs and OEM partners, Htek products are available in more than 90 countries and regions, garnering praise from customers worldwide.

In 2024, Htek became a subsidiary of VHD (Stock Code: 301318), a leading enterprise in the audio and video communication industry. Leveraging VHD’s expertise and resources, Htek expanded its product lines to include a wider range of audio and video solutions, enabling it to offer more comprehensive and diversified communication products and services. For more information, please visit www.htek.com, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

About Vodia

Vodia Networks, Inc. provides B2B cloud communications solutions for enterprises, contact centers, and service providers. Its PBX software offers a broad range of business telephony features for on-premise and cloud deployments on Windows, Linux, and Mac. Fully SIP-compliant, Vodia integrates with numerous SIP devices and trunking providers for flexible telephony. Its multi-tenant platforms support desk phones, softphones, APIs, and third-party CRM integrations. Vodia empowers partners and users with world-class cloud PBX and personalized support to ensure success. The company operates globally, with offices in Boston, USA, and Berlin, Germany. Visit Vodia on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.