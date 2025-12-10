Metal Powder Market Accelerates with Rising Additive Manufacturing Use

The global metal powder market was valued at USD 6.92 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 10.18 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2025 to 2030. Market expansion is primarily supported by the rising adoption of additive manufacturing (AM), particularly within the aerospace industry, where demand for lightweight, high-precision, and complex components continues to grow.

Metal powders play a critical role across a wide range of industries due to their ability to enable the production of intricate parts with minimal material waste, high structural integrity, and superior performance characteristics.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America is anticipated to grow at a revenue-based CAGR of 5.7% from 2025 to 2030, driven by technological advancements and strong aerospace demand.

Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2024, accounting for 35.0% of total volume, supported by robust automotive and industrial manufacturing activities.

Ferrous metal powders remained the leading material segment, contributing over 69.0% of total revenue in 2024, owing to their extensive use in structural applications.

By technology, press and sinter was the largest segment by volume, representing more than 89.0% of the market in 2024, due to cost efficiency and scalability.

The automotive industry emerged as the largest application segment, holding a 64.9% volume share in 2024, supported by high demand for durable and lightweight parts.

Market Size & CAGR

Market Size (2024): USD 6.92 billion

Projected Market Size (2030): USD 10.18 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 5.8%

Largest Regional Market (2024): Asia Pacific

Key Metal Powder Company Insights

The market is characterized by the presence of both established manufacturers and emerging innovators.

GKN PLC is a major global supplier, producing approximately 250,000 tons of metal powder annually for various applications.

Sandvik AB brings over 45 years of expertise and manufactures more than 400 grades of metal powder alloys, serving diverse industries.

MOLYWORKS Materials Corporation is an emerging player focused on sustainability. In 2015, the company introduced “The Greyhound”, a compact, alloy-agnostic upcycling system that converts metal waste streams into reusable metal powder.

Avimetal AM Tech Co., Ltd. utilizes advanced powder production techniques, including electrode induction gas atomization, plasma atomization, and vacuum induction gas atomization, supporting high-quality powder output.

Key Metal Powder Companies

MolyWorks Materials Corporation

Advanced Technology & Materials Co., Ltd

GKN PLC

Höganäs AB

POLEMA

Rio Tinto Metal Powders

Rusal

Sandvik AB

CRS Holdings Inc.

Liberty House Group Advanced Micro Devices

Conclusion

The global metal powder market is positioned for steady growth through 2030, driven by rising demand from additive manufacturing, automotive production, and aerospace & defense applications. Technological advancements, increasing defense expenditures, and expanding industrial uses continue to strengthen market fundamentals. With Asia Pacific leading in volume and North America showing robust growth potential, continued investments in capacity expansion, sustainability, and advanced manufacturing technologies are expected to shape the competitive landscape and support long-term market expansion.

