Pallavi Chhelavda: Transforming Lives with Vastu and Feng Shui

With over 35 years of experience, Pallavi Chhelavda is a leading Vastu Shastra and Feng Shui consultant in the United States, guiding individuals and businesses toward harmony, prosperity, and success since 1989. As the founder of the International Vastu Fengshui Research Institute (USA), popular author, and TV personality, she makes ancient principles relevant to modern living through her books, seminars, and her popular show “Vastu Living with Pallavi Chhelavda,” aired across major US cities. Offering both in-person and online Vastu consultations, Pallavi blends deep traditional wisdom with a personalized, practical approach, empowering clients to create spaces that radiate balance, positivity, and growth.

Services Pallavi Chhelavda Offers

Vastu for Home

A home reflects one’s identity, a space meant for peace, comfort, and happiness. Vastu Shastra enhances this harmony by aligning your home’s design with natural energies. As a leading Vastu for home consultant, Pallavi helps create balanced living spaces that promote prosperity, wellness, and positivity through precise spatial arrangements and energy flow analysis.

Her Vasttu and Feng Shui consultations focus on every detail, from the orientation of the main entrance to room placements, furniture direction, wall proportions, and water flow, ensuring a home filled with harmony and good fortune.

Each room holds unique importance in Vastu:

Main Gate: Channels positive energy; should be clean and balanced in colour and decor.

Windows & Doors: Ensure smooth energy flow; avoid clutter and mirror reflections.

Bedroom: Use soft colours, avoid mirrors facing the bed, and maintain balanced lighting.

Dining Room: Warm, inviting colours enhance togetherness and positivity.

Living Room: Designed to radiate calmness and reduce stress.

Pooja Room: Sacred and serene, fostering spiritual well-being.

Toilet & Bathroom: Keep well-ventilated and minimal to avoid energy blockages.

Kitchen: Bright, airy, and full of life to promote health and prosperity.

Guest Room: Calming tones and open spaces for comfort and positive vibes.

Vastu for Business

Vastu Shastra, the ancient Indian science of architecture, is no longer limited to homes; it’s transforming business spaces across the globe. By aligning energy flow with design, Vastu brings prosperity, stability, and long-term success to organizations of all sizes. As a leading Vastu Shastra for Business consultant, Pallavi Chhelavda helps companies balance key elements like finance, growth, and harmony to create work environments that foster productivity and positivity.

Her expert Vastu and Feng Shui consultations focus on every detail, from office layout, entrance orientation, and furniture placement to color schemes, lighting, and water elements, ensuring a space where success flows naturally.

Each business type has its own unique Vastu considerations:

Office: A well-aligned workspace boosts teamwork, decision-making, and efficiency while promoting steady financial growth.

Restaurant: Enhances operations, customer satisfaction, and profitability through balanced energy and layout.

Hotel/Motel: Creates harmony, guest satisfaction, and smooth management by optimizing spatial flow and positive energy.

Showroom: Attracts customers, improves sales, and fosters a welcoming, high-energy environment.

Liquor Store: Strategic placement of entrances and counters encourages prosperity and business stability.

Gas Station: Vastu alignment of pumps, tanks, and cash areas ensures smooth operations and financial success.

Industrial Plots: Proper proportions and layouts promote operational efficiency, growth, and long-term stability.

Interiors: Balanced lighting, decor, and furniture placements enhance focus, harmony, and business growth.

About Pallavi Chhevlavda

Pallavi Chhelavda is an internationally acclaimed consultant, author, and television personality specializing in Vastu Shastra and Feng Shui. With over three decades of expertise, she has helped countless individuals and businesses achieve balance, prosperity, and success through energy-aligned design. As the founder of the International Vastu Feng shui Research Institute (USA), Pallavi remains dedicated to spreading the power of these ancient sciences across the globe.

Contact Details

Name: Pallavi Chhelavda

Email: 123vastu@gmail.com/ chhelavdapallavi@gmail.com

Phone Number: +1 407 529 5714

Address: 8443 Adalina Pl, Orlando, FL 32827