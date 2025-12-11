Workplace Safety Market Expands as Companies Prioritize Risk Mitigation

The global workplace safety market was valued at USD 18.79 billion in 2024 and is expected to expand to USD 46.38 billion by 2030, registering a strong CAGR of 16.9% from 2025 to 2030. This accelerated growth reflects rising organizational awareness around employee protection and operational risk mitigation. Increasing adoption of personal protective equipment (PPE), digital safety management platforms, and structured employee training programs is reinforcing demand across both developed and emerging economies.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Market Leadership: North America accounted for the largest regional share, contributing nearly 35.0% of global revenue in 2024.

S. Growth Outlook: The U.S. workplace safety market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2025 to 2030.

Product Dominance: The personal protective equipment (PPE) segment led the market, capturing over 51.0% of total revenue in 2024.

Technology Adoption: IoT-enabled safety solutions held the largest technology share, exceeding 30.0% in 2024.

End-Use Strength: The energy and utilities segment emerged as the leading end user, accounting for more than 21.0% of market revenue in 2024.

Market Size and CAGR

2024 Market Size: USD 18.79 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 46.38 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 16.9%

Largest Regional Market (2024): North America

The increasing incidence of workplace injuries and fatalities across industries has intensified the emphasis on safety compliance and preventive measures. Governments and international regulatory bodies have imposed stringent health and safety regulations, significantly shaping market expansion. Compliance with standards such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations in the U.S. and the European Union’s workplace safety directives has become mandatory, requiring organizations to implement robust safety management systems, hazard identification frameworks, and risk assessment protocols.

Non-compliance exposes companies to financial penalties, legal consequences, and reputational damage, encouraging higher investments in safety technologies, training, and protective equipment. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, private industry employers reported 2.6 million nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses in 2023, with an incidence rate of 2.4 cases per 100 full-time equivalent workers, further underlining the need for effective safety solutions.

Advanced technologies, including the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML), are transforming workplace safety management. IoT-based sensors enable real-time monitoring of environmental conditions and equipment performance, while AI and ML applications help predict and prevent potential safety incidents through data-driven insights. Wearables and smart PPE with biometric monitoring capabilities are also gaining traction, enabling proactive health and safety management at the individual worker level.

Key Workplace Safety Company Insights

Leading players in the workplace safety market include Honeywell International Inc., 3M, Hexagon AB, Wolters Kluwer N.V., and DuPont. These companies are strengthening their market positions through product innovation, strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and portfolio optimization.

November 2024: Honeywell International Inc. agreed to sell its PPE business to Protective Industrial Products, Inc. This move supports Honeywell’s strategy to focus on high-growth areas such as automation, aviation, and energy transition, while enabling the divested PPE business to expand across new markets and product categories.

April 2024: Hexagon AB acquired Xwatch Safety Solutions, a UK-based construction machinery safety specialist, to enhance its construction safety portfolio through advanced machine control and safety technologies.

Leading Workplace Safety Companies

3M

ABB

ANSELL LTD

Cintas Corporation

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

DuPont

Ecolab

Hexagon AB

Honeywell International Inc.

KCWW

Lindström

MSA

Vector Solutions

VIKING

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

Conclusion

The workplace safety market is undergoing rapid expansion, driven by stricter regulatory frameworks, rising workplace incident rates, and accelerated adoption of advanced digital safety technologies. Strong demand for PPE, IoT-enabled systems, and holistic safety programs that integrate physical and mental well-being is reshaping industry dynamics. With sustained regulatory enforcement and continuous technological innovation, the market is well positioned for robust growth through 2030, offering significant opportunities for solution providers and technology-driven safety innovators.

