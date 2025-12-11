Embedded Software Market Innovations in OS-Based Control Architectures

The global embedded software market was valued at USD 17.91 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 30.23 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2025 to 2030. The rapid proliferation of IoT devices—including smart home systems, industrial sensors, and connected consumer electronics—continues to drive demand for embedded software capable of real-time processing, seamless connectivity, and efficient data management.

Industries such as automotive and telecommunications are accelerating adoption as they rely on advanced embedded solutions to support autonomous driving technologies, ADAS features, and 5G-enabled devices. Additionally, the widespread rollout of smart city initiatives, including smart grids, intelligent transportation systems, and urban infrastructure monitoring, underscores the critical role of embedded software in enabling reliable, scalable, and real-time operations.

Expanding digitization across industries, coupled with advancements in AI and machine learning, is enhancing the intelligence and functionality of embedded systems. The rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) further contributes to market demand, as embedded software is essential for EV battery management, motor control, charging coordination, and vehicle-to-grid communication. Meanwhile, the rollout of 5G technology is expected to significantly boost the market by enabling ultra-low latency communication and supporting real-time applications across diverse connected devices.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global market with a 38.3% revenue share in 2024.

The U.S. is expected to record notable growth over the forecast period.

By operating system, the Real-Time Operating System (RTOS) segment dominated with over 40% revenue share in 2024.

By functionality, real-time embedded systems held the largest share in 2024.

By vertical, consumer electronics accounted for the highest revenue share in 2024.

Download a free sample PDF of the Embedded Software Market Intelligence Study by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 17.91 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 30.23 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 9.5%

Largest Market in 2024: North America

Competitive Landscape

The embedded software market is characterized by strong competition among global technology leaders. Companies are prioritizing strategic initiatives such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product development to strengthen their market positioning and broaden their customer base.

A notable example is BlackBerry Limited, which in January 2024 launched QNX Everywhere—an initiative designed to support the growing global need for embedded systems developers. The program provides autonomous access to QNX software, cloud-supported development tools, open-source projects optimized for QNX, on-demand training modules, and support for widely available, cost-effective CPU boards, helping developers design and test software efficiently on embedded devices.

Prominent Companies

Green Hills Software

Intel Corporation

Microchip Technology Inc.

Microsoft

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Siemens

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Wind River Systems, Inc.

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The embedded software market is poised for strong growth, supported by rising IoT adoption, accelerating digital transformation, advancements in AI, and the expanding footprint of connected and autonomous systems. As industries integrate smarter and more connected technologies, embedded software will remain a foundational component enabling real-time intelligence, operational efficiency, and scalable innovation across global markets.