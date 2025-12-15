Steers & Associates Strengthens Advocacy for Injured Passengers as Leading Bus Accident Attorneys in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, 2025-12-15 — /EPR Network/ — The Law Offices of Steers & Associates, a respected personal injury law firm serving the greater Los Angeles area, is highlighting the critical importance of hiring experienced bus accident attorneys in Los Angeles following collisions involving public transportation, private shuttles, school buses, and commercial transit vehicles. With years of dedicated experience handling complex vehicular accident claims, the firm remains a trusted advocate for passengers, pedestrians, and motorists harmed due to negligent bus operators and transit agencies.

Bus accidents in Los Angeles often involve large vehicles, significant impact forces, and multiple injured individuals. Whether the crash occurs on a Metro bus, DASH shuttle, school bus, corporate transport vehicle, or privately operated transit service, victims frequently face severe injuries ranging from broken bones to spinal trauma, traumatic brain injuries, and long-term disability. The legal issues surrounding bus accidents can be far more complex than standard vehicle collisions due to governmental involvement, multiple layers of liability, strict filing deadlines, and specialized safety regulations.

“Bus accident cases require immediate action and meticulous investigation,” said Jim Steers, founding attorney at Steers & Associates. “Transit agencies and bus companies often have their own legal teams ready to respond within hours of a crash. Injured victims deserve the same level of strong, strategic representation to protect their rights and secure the compensation they need.”

The Law Offices of Steers & Associates handles a wide range of bus accident cases, including:

Public transportation accidents involving Los Angeles Metro buses and city-operated transit services

• School bus collisions affecting minors and families

• Private charter and shuttle bus crashes linked to tourism or corporate transportation

• Commercial delivery vehicle accidents, including FedEx, UPS, Amazon, and rideshare services

• Intersection collisions, rollover accidents, and pedestrian impacts involving negligent bus operators

One of the firm’s strengths lies in its comprehensive investigative process. Steers & Associates works with accident reconstruction specialists, reviews surveillance footage, analyzes driver logs, evaluates vehicle maintenance records, and secures witness statements to build the strongest possible case. Because many bus companies and government agencies attempt to minimize liability quickly, early legal intervention is essential.

Victims of bus accidents may be entitled to compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, long-term rehabilitation, disability, and emotional trauma. The attorneys at Steers & Associates guide clients through each step of the claims process, ensuring they understand their rights while pursuing the maximum financial recovery available.

Serving clients throughout Los Angeles, the firm is known for its personalized approach, clear communication, and commitment to fighting large transit agencies and insurance companies on behalf of injured individuals. Their extensive experience with bus accident litigation gives victims the confidence that their case is handled with skill, attention, and dedication.

