Shower Filter Specialists PureShowers Launch New Fixed Shower Head Shower Filter in Time for Christmas

London, United Kingdom, 2025-12-17 — /EPR Network/ — PureShowers, one of the UK’s longest-established shower filter specialists, has announced the launch of its new Fixed Shower Head Shower Filter with 5 Spray Settings and Multistage Filtration, arriving in time for the Christmas season.

Founded in 2008, PureShowers has specialised exclusively in shower filtration for over 15 years. The new fixed shower head shower filter expands the company’s product range to better serve customers with fixed shower setups — a configuration that is often overlooked by shower filter manufacturers.

“Not every home uses a hand-held shower, but everyone deserves clean, filtered shower water,” said a spokesperson for PureShowers. “As a specialist brand, it’s important to us that our filtration solutions cover all real-world shower types, not just the most common ones.”

Designed for Fixed Shower Setups

Unlike hand-held shower filters, the new PureShowers Fixed Shower Head Shower Filter attaches directly to standard wall- or ceiling-mounted shower arms. It replaces an existing shower head in seconds and requires no tools or plumbing expertise to install.

The shower head features five spray settings, including eco, water-saving, massage, rain, and a combined massage-and-rain mode, allowing users to tailor their shower experience without compromising on water filtration.

Anti-scale nozzles help reduce mineral build-up, maintaining consistent spray performance over time.

Built Around a Proven Multistage Cartridge

Rather than using a generic filter, the new fixed shower head shower filter is built around PureShowers’ proven multistage shower filter cartridge, previously developed and refined for its Compact Shower Filter range.

After nearly two decades of hands-on shower filter experience, PureShowers has focused on selecting filtration media that perform effectively in fast-flowing shower water. The multistage system combines calcium sulphite for rapid chlorine reduction, NSF-certified KDF-55, activated carbon, vitamin C, ceramic media, and fine mechanical filtration layers.

Together, these stages are designed to reduce chlorine, chloramine, heavy metals, bacteria, and limescale, helping water feel cleaner and gentler on skin and hair. The cartridge typically lasts between 8 and 12 months, depending on local water conditions.

Addressing a Niche Often Overlooked

While fixed shower heads are less frequently replaced than hand-held models, they remain common in walk-in showers, modern bathrooms, apartments, and hotels. PureShowers identified a clear gap in the market for a properly engineered fixed shower head shower filter that matches the performance standards of its existing products.

“Our approach has always been about doing one thing properly,” the spokesperson added. “This launch reflects our commitment to being a truly specialised shower filter brand — one that caters to all customers, not just the majority.”

Availability

The PureShowers Fixed Shower Head Shower Filter – 5 Spray – Multistage Filtration is available now via PureShowers.co.uk, launching ahead of the Christmas period.

More information is available at:

https://www.pureshowers.co.uk/pureshowers-fixed-shower-head-5-spray-multistage-shower-filter.html

About PureShowers

PureShowers is a UK-based specialist in shower filtration, established in 2008. The company focuses exclusively on designing and supplying high-quality shower filters and filtration systems, with a strong emphasis on performance, durability, and customer wellbeing. PureShowers products are used in thousands of households across the UK and Europe.