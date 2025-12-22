Bond Rees Opens First US Office in California to Meet Growing Demand for Tracing Services

London, UK, 2025-12-22 — /EPR Network/ — Bond Rees, the UK’s most trusted private investigation agency, has opened its first United States office in California, marking a significant milestone in the company’s international expansion.

The new office reflects increasing demand for Bond Rees’ specialist tracing services, particularly skip tracing, from clients across the Atlantic seeking the agency’s expertise in locating individuals who have relocated or gone missing.

From this office, Bond Rees’ expert tracer are already working with clients in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Sacramento, San Jose, Fresno, Oakland, Long Beach, San Bernardino, Bakersfield, Irvine, Stockton, Riverside, Anaheim, and Huntington Beach.

“This expansion allows us to serve American clients with the same rigorous investigative standards that UK clients have come to expect,” said Aaron Bond. “California’s dynamic environment and our transatlantic capabilities make us uniquely positioned to handle cases involving individuals who have moved between the UK and USA.”

The California office will provide comprehensive tracing services for legal firms, financial institutions, and private individuals seeking to locate debtors, witnesses, beneficiaries, or missing persons, whilst operating within US legal and regulatory frameworks.

About Bond Rees

Bond Rees is the UK’s leading private investigations and corporate intelligence agency, with a nationwide network of experienced investigators. The agency specialises in delivering actionable intelligence and evidence for individuals, law firms, and businesses, with a reputation built on discretion, professionalism, and results.

Press Contact:

Aaron Bond bondrees@gmail.com

0800 002 9468

+1 402-892-1418

https://www.bondrees.com