Precision Farming Market 2030: North America Leads

Precision Farming Market Overview

The global precision farming market was valued at USD 11.67 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 24.09 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the rapid adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and the increasing use of advanced analytics by farmers to enhance productivity and operational efficiency.

Advanced analytics, a core component of data science, plays a critical role in precision farming by utilizing a wide range of analytical tools to forecast trends and optimize crop and soil management. These insights enable farmers to make data-driven decisions and plan agricultural activities more effectively. Technologies such as IoT, GPS, and remote sensing are widely used to gain detailed visibility into farming operations, including irrigation, fertilization, and plowing. Among these, IoT has emerged as a vital solution for addressing challenges related to crop monitoring by providing real-time data on soil moisture, temperature, and environmental conditions through sensor networks deployed across farmlands.

This real-time data availability allows farmers to optimize harvesting schedules, manage soil health, and determine crop pricing more accurately, making IoT a key driver of precision farming adoption. In addition, increasing awareness among farmers, improved access to training and information, availability of financial assistance, and growing consumer demand for organic produce are accelerating the adoption of sustainable agricultural technologies. Concerns over environmental degradation and the depletion of natural resources have further strengthened the focus on sustainable farming practices aimed at conserving inputs while improving yields.

Technological innovations such as vertical farming, which emphasizes higher productivity with reduced waste, are creating new growth opportunities for the market. Rising investments in autonomous tractors, GPS-based navigation systems, and advanced sensing technologies are expected to further support market expansion. Sensors used for monitoring soil, climate, and water conditions provide farmers with actionable, real-time insights that help maximize yields and minimize losses. These sensor technologies are also finding applications beyond agriculture, including healthcare, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and sports, highlighting their broader commercial potential.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of over 43.0% in 2024.

The U.S. precision farming market is expected to grow during the forecast period, supported by favorable government initiatives.

By offering, the hardware segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 66.0% in 2024.

By application, the yield monitoring segment held the largest market share of over 42.0% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 11.67 Billion

USD 11.67 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 24.09 Billion

USD 24.09 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 13.1%

13.1% North America: Largest market in 2024

Key Precision Farming Company Insights

The precision farming market is characterized by the presence of established agricultural equipment manufacturers and technology providers focusing on digital transformation and smart farming solutions. Leading companies are investing in advanced hardware, software, and analytics platforms to improve farm productivity and sustainability.

Deere & Company designs and manufactures agricultural and forestry machinery, engines, drivetrains, and lawn care equipment. The company serves a wide range of industries, including agriculture, construction, landscaping, government, military, and sports turf, and remains a key innovator in precision agriculture technologies.

designs and manufactures agricultural and forestry machinery, engines, drivetrains, and lawn care equipment. The company serves a wide range of industries, including agriculture, construction, landscaping, government, military, and sports turf, and remains a key innovator in precision agriculture technologies. AGCO Corporation is a U.S.-based agricultural equipment manufacturer offering tractors, combines, sprayers, seeding equipment, tillage tools, and smart farming solutions. The company focuses on integrating advanced technologies to enhance farm efficiency and output.

Emerging participants such as Prospera Technologies and Agrible, Inc. are also strengthening market competition. Prospera Technologies provides AI-enabled sensors and camera-based systems for crop and irrigation management, while Agrible delivers digital solutions that help farmers across more than 30 countries optimize water usage, fertilization, crop protection, and sustainability initiatives.

Key Precision Farming Companies

Major companies operating in the global precision farming market include:

Conclusion

The precision farming market is experiencing rapid growth as agriculture increasingly embraces digitalization, IoT, and advanced analytics to improve productivity and sustainability. Rising environmental concerns, supportive government initiatives, and growing demand for efficient resource utilization are accelerating the adoption of smart farming technologies. With continued investments in automation, sensor-based monitoring, and data-driven decision-making tools, precision farming is expected to play a crucial role in transforming global agricultural practices through 2030.