Lift & Shift Movers Introduces Modern Packing Material Innovations: Recycled Paper and Protective Wraps

Tauranga, New Zealand, 2025-12-26 — /EPR Network/ — Lift & Shift Movers, a trusted house and furniture moving company operating across Tauranga, Cromwell, and many other New Zealand cities, is proud to roll out its modern packing material innovations, featuring premium recycled paper and protective wraps to deliver more sustainable and secure relocation services.

A Green Step Forward in Packing

As part of its commitment to sustainability, Lift & Shift Movers is now integrating recycled paper into its packing processes. This eco-friendly material replaces traditional single-use packing options, minimising waste while still offering excellent cushioning and support. By using recycled paper, the company is reducing its environmental footprint and helping its customers do the same.

Enhanced Protection with Advanced Wraps

In addition to recycled paper, Lift & Shift Movers has upgraded its protective material offerings with state-of-the-art protective wraps. These wraps provide superior protection for delicate furniture, fragile glassware, and valuable belongings. The protective wraps are designed to absorb impact, resist tearing, and stretch around odd-shaped items, delivering peace of mind during transport.

Why These Packing Innovations Matter

These modern packing material innovations, recycled paper and protective wraps, reflect Lift & Shift Movers’ broader dedication to quality and customer care. Rather than relying on cheap, bulky foam or plastic-based fillers, the company now offers materials that are both robust and environmentally responsible. Clients benefit from safer packing, and the planet benefits from reduced waste.

Beyond sustainability, these materials align with Lift & Shift Movers’ service promise. Their trained packers and movers team ensures every item gets the right level of protection, applying recycled paper for padded cushioning and protective wraps for more sensitive or fragile items. This dual-material strategy improves the safety of moves, reduces damage risk, and enhances efficiency during packing and unpacking.

Commitment to Exceptional Moving Services

Lift & Shift Movers has built an excellent reputation. Their moving services cover house moves, furniture relocations, office moves, commercial deliveries, crane services, and professional packing services across 50+ cities in New Zealand.

By adopting these modern packing material innovations, recycled paper and protective wraps, Lift & Shift Movers is not just raising the bar for how items are packed and transported; they’re setting a new standard for sustainable, responsible moving.

To explore how our recycled paper and protective wraps enhance your moving experience, visit https://www.liftandshiftmovers.co.nz and book your move with confidence.

About Lift and Shift Movers

Lift and Shift Movers is one of Tauranga’s most trusted moving specialists, proudly serving customers across New Zealand. The company focuses on both residential and office relocations, providing reliable service, careful handling, and top-quality packing materials. Known for its professionalism and personal touch, Lift and Shift Movers takes the stress out of moving, making every relocation smooth, efficient, and worry-free.

Contact:

Lift & Shift Movers

Phone: +64 27 271 4241

Email: quote@liftandshiftmovers.com

Website: https://www.liftandshiftmovers.co.nz/