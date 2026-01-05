Vendekin Introduces Smart Vending Machines for Automated Retail Environments

Pune, India, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — Vendekin is a smart vending machine manufacturer and supplier focused on building automated retail solutions for modern business environments. The company designs and delivers smart vending machines that combine reliable hardware with cloud based software to support unattended retail across offices, campuses, housing societies, and public locations.

Vendekin’s product portfolio includes smart vending machines for snacks and beverages, elevator vending machines designed for fragile products, frozen food vending machines, hot food vending machines, and compact automatic vending machines for space constrained areas. These machines are built to support cashless vending, touchscreen interfaces, multi vend functionality, and multiple payment options, aligning with the expectations of digital first consumers.

A core component of Vendekin’s ecosystem is its monitoring and analytics platform, vNetra. This platform allows operators to remotely track machine performance, inventory levels, temperature settings, and fault alerts in real time. With centralized visibility across locations, operators can optimize refill schedules, reduce downtime, and maintain consistent service quality.

Vendekin places strong emphasis on building energy efficient vending machines capable of operating for extended hours while maintaining stable performance. The machines are designed for high footfall environments including corporate offices, educational institutions, transit hubs, and residential complexes.

As a smart vending machine supplier, Vendekin supports businesses seeking scalable automated retail solutions that reduce manual effort and improve operational visibility. By combining connected vending hardware with software driven insights, Vendekin continues to enable automated, cashless, and data enabled vending operations.