Clean Cut Tree Experts Expands Tree Service Operations With New Howell, MI Location

HOWELL, MI, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — Clean Cut Tree Experts, a trusted Michigan-based tree service company, has officially opened a new location in Howell, Michigan. This expansion allows the company to better serve homeowners and businesses throughout Livingston County with faster response times and professional, safety-focused tree care. With more than 15 years in business and over 90 years of combined team experience, Clean Cut Tree Experts brings proven expertise and local knowledge to the Howell area.

The new Howell location strengthens Clean Cut Tree Experts’ ability to provide reliable tree service in Howell, MI, including 24/7 emergency response and crane-assisted removals for complex or high-risk situations. Clients can expect prompt service and careful execution using specialized equipment such as cranes, loaders, and bucket trucks, all operated by licensed, fully insured, and highly trained crews.

From its Howell base, the company serves nearby communities including Brighton, Hartland, Pinckney, and Fowlerville. Property owners rely on the team for everything from routine tree trimming and pruning to storm damage cleanup, tree removal and stump grinding. Permitting and insurance claim support are available when needed, along with free estimates and on-site consultations for residential and commercial properties.

“Opening our Howell location helps us be closer to the communities we already serve and respond more quickly when people need us most, especially after severe weather,” said a representative from Clean Cut Tree Experts. “Our goal is simple: do the work safely, show up when we say we will, and leave every property in better condition than we found it.”

Family-owned and locally operated, Clean Cut Tree Experts has grown primarily through word-of-mouth and long-term relationships with homeowners, property managers, and local businesses across Southeast Michigan. The company has earned a reputation for showing up when it matters, communicating clearly, and handling difficult tree work with care — particularly in situations involving storm damage, limited access, or safety concerns near homes and structures.

Understanding that tree work is often unexpected, Clean Cut Tree Experts aims to make the process easier for clients by offering flexible scheduling, financing options, and senior discounts when applicable. The team takes time to explain the scope of work, address permitting or insurance questions, and ensure property owners feel informed before any work begins.

Homeowners and property managers in Howell and throughout Livingston County can contact Clean Cut Tree Experts to discuss tree service needs, request a free estimate, or get help after storm damage by calling 517-888-7516 or visiting https://www.cleancuttreeexperts.com/.

Clean Cut Tree Experts is a full-service tree care company serving communities across Southeast Michigan. Founded by Jeremy Clarke, the company is built on hands-on experience, practical problem-solving, and a strong focus on safety and workmanship. Clarke’s background working with both routine and high-risk tree situations helped shape a company known for handling complex jobs with care and consistency.

The company has earned multiple industry recognitions, including the Angie’s List Super Service Award for seven consecutive years. Clean Cut Tree Experts is fully insured, accepts major credit cards, and is committed to fair, transparent pricing. As the business continues to grow, the same standards that guided its early work continue to define how each project is handled.