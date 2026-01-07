FaW TOKYO 2026 Opens Registration: Japan’s Largest Fashion Trade Show Expands with 9 Specialised Shows

TOKYO, Japan, 2026-01-07 — /EPR Network/ — RX Japan GK is pleased to announce that visitor registration is now open for the 29th edition of FaW TOKYO – FASHION WORLD TOKYO 2026 APRIL, an international fashion trade show and Japan’s largest fashion trade show, taking place from April 8–10, 2026, at Tokyo Big Sight, featuring 9 specialised shows covering a wide range of the fashion industry and welcoming an expected 700 exhibitors from 20 countries and regions and 20,000 visitors from 50 countries and regions.

A vibrant, patterned jacket paired with a woven basket-style bag showcases a creative blend of bold prints and unique accessories, reflecting contemporary fashion’s fusion of art and design.

9 Specialised Shows Empower Sourcing and Innovation

FaW TOKYO brings together the global fashion supply chain through a comprehensive line-up of nine specialised shows, highlighting OEM/ODM procurement opportunities, Made-in-Japan manufacturing, and the debut of the REUSE BUSINESS EXPO to address the evolving needs of international buyers.

BRANDS & DESIGNERS EXPO – Curated collections from emerging and established labels across Japan and overseas.

Curated collections from emerging and established labels across Japan and overseas. MADE in JAPAN EXPORT FAIR – Premium Japanese craftsmanship and high-quality apparel, textiles, and accessories.

Premium Japanese craftsmanship and high-quality apparel, textiles, and accessories. TEXTILE EXPO – Cutting-edge fabrics, functional textiles, and next-generation materials.

Cutting-edge fabrics, functional textiles, and next-generation materials. FASHION SOURCING EXPO – A high-level OEM/ODM procurement hub, known for reliability, precision, and manufacturing excellence.

A high-level OEM/ODM procurement hub, known for reliability, precision, and manufacturing excellence. SUSTAINABLE FASHION EXPO – Innovations in recycled materials, ethical sourcing, and environmentally responsible production.

Innovations in recycled materials, ethical sourcing, and environmentally responsible production. WELLNESS, BEAUTY & FUNCTIONAL CLOTHES EXPO – Activewear, wellness-inspired garments, and functional textiles.

Activewear, wellness-inspired garments, and functional textiles. FASHION TECH EXPO – Digital transformation tools, wearable tech, and the latest in fashion technology.

Digital transformation tools, wearable tech, and the latest in fashion technology. SPORTS FASHION EXPO – High-performance sports, outdoor, and athleisure collections.

High-performance sports, outdoor, and athleisure collections. REUSE BUSINESS EXPO – A new, fast-growing zone dedicated to circular business solutions, resale platforms, repair technologies, and valuation services.

Among the nine specialised shows, the MADE in JAPAN EXPORT FAIR, SUSTAINABLE FASHION EXPO, and FASHION SOURCING EXPO are recognised for meeting global sourcing needs, fostering new business partnerships, and providing insights that shape the future of fashion, and they attract strong interest from international buyers.

Tote bags repurposed from vintage safety vest materials, showcase innovative circular design at FaW TOKYO, blending sustainability with style and functionality.

Debut of the REUSE BUSINESS EXPO: Accelerating the Circular Fashion Economy

Following its successful debut in October 2025, the REUSE BUSINESS EXPO will make its first appearance at the April edition of FaW TOKYO. The zone highlights practical solutions that promote circularity across the fashion value chain, including digital marketplaces and resale platforms, advanced garment valuation and authentication services, and repair, restoration, and upcycling technologies.

While the SUSTAINABLE FASHION EXPO focuses on material innovation, the REUSE BUSINESS EXPO provides hands-on tools and business models that help brands and retailers put sustainable strategies into practice today.

Exclusive Visitor Services for a High-Efficiency Business Experience

Early registration gives participants access to a range of tools and services designed to streamline business meetings and navigation at the show, including product search tools, exhibitor updates, highlights of featured collections, seminar program details, venue maps, planning guides, and complimentary interpreter support for international visitors. These resources help buyers, designers, manufacturers, and innovators make the most of their time at FaW TOKYO.

Industry professionals are encouraged to secure their complimentary visitor badges in advance. For full event information and registration, visit FaW TOKYO website.