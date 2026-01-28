Infocon Systems Wins the Winter 2026 Leader Award in EDI Software from SourceForge

Louisville, KY, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — Infocon Systems, a provider of EDI integration and automation solutions for businesses of all sizes, today announced that it has been awarded the Winter 2026 Leader Award by SourceForge. SourceForge is the world’s largest B2B software review and comparison platform, serving nearly 20 million in-market B2B software buyers each month. This award recognizes companies whose products consistently receive outstanding user reviews, placing them in the top five percent of highly reviewed software products on SourceForge.

“We’re happy to announce this year’s outstanding Winter 2026 Leaders,” said Logan Abbott, President of SourceForge. “Infocon Systems has shown that they are valued by their users, as reflected in the high volume of positive reviews and strong customer feedback.”

To earn the Winter 2026 Leader Award, Infocon Systems received enough high-rated user reviews to rank among the top five percent of favorably reviewed products out of more than 100,000 software solutions listed on SourceForge. This recognition highlights the reliability, usability, and overall value Infocon Systems delivers to its customers.

“At Infocon Systems, we’re excited to accept the SourceForge Winter 2026 Leader Award,” said a company executive. “Our focus has always been on simplifying EDI integration and making it easier for businesses to connect with their trading partners and ERP systems. Being recognized by our users and by SourceForge validates the work our team puts into delivering a dependable and easy-to-implement solution.”

About SourceForge

SourceForge.net is the world’s largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month. The platform features user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more than 100,000 B2B software products across over 4,000 categories. SourceForge’s mission is to help businesses find the best software solutions to meet their needs and budgets.

About Infocon Systems

Infocon Systems provides EDI and API integration solutions designed to streamline electronic data exchange between businesses, trading partners, and ERP platforms. With a focus on ease of implementation, flexibility, and responsive support, Infocon Systems helps organizations automate EDI workflows, reduce manual effort, and improve data accuracy across their operations. More info url: https://www.infoconn.com