American Association Of Professional Baseball Announces Strategic Partnership With Engine

MOORHEAD, Minn., 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — The American Association of Professional Baseball (AAPB) today announced a new partnership with Engine, which has been named the League’s Preferred Travel Booking Partner and a Preferred Supplier. This agreement, covering the 2026 season, represents an important advancement in delivering greater travel efficiency and cost savings for American Association clubs and stakeholders.

Engine is a modern business and group travel platform on a mission to power connection through simplified travel. As a result of this partnership, AAPB teams, staff, and affiliates can take advantage of a simple, all-in-one booking platform with hotel savings and flexible booking when they travel for games and meetings. Engine also offers dedicated support for large group travel, which will make it easier for professional organizations like AAPB to plan offsites and team meetings with room blocks and meeting spaces.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Engine into the AAPB family,” said Joshua Schaub, Commissioner of the American Association. “Their innovative platform and commitment to service align perfectly with our mission to support our teams both on and off the field.”

Under the terms of the partnership, Engine will receive brand visibility across AAPB digital platforms and AABaseball.TV broadcasts. Engine will also participate in the American Association’s Preferred Supplier Program (PSP) and Business Alliance (AABA), gaining access to networking opportunities and strategic introductions with league stakeholders.

“At Engine, our goal is to save businesses time and money as they are booking travel. AAPB has complex travel needs across the country, from major metropolitan areas to rural towns, and this partnership will help their travelers focus less on logistical coordination and more in bringing value to their teams,” said Alex Melamud, CFO at Engine. “With Engine, AAPB travelers can take advantage of discounted and flexible hotel rates. We are proud to be part of the professional baseball ecosystem and to help teams and affiliates travel more efficiently throughout the season.”

ABOUT THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION

The American Association of Professional Baseball (www.aabaseball.com) and (www.aabaseball.tv) is a Major League Baseball Partner League that operates in nine state and one Canadian province. Formed in 2006, the league consists of twelve member clubs with many beginning play in 1993. Through the 2025 season, 483 player contracts have been transferred to MLB organizations. In addition, 60 AAPB alumni have reached the Majors, including 17 participating in 2025.

ABOUT ENGINE

Engine is the modern business and group travel platform trusted by over one million travelers. Engine saves businesses time and money through an extensive travel network that connects to nearly every hotel, airline, and car rental company in the U.S. It offers single invoice billing, the flexibility to modify or cancel trips at any time without incurring additional fees, and a unified view of all company travel and spend. Customers rely on Engine to not only make travel easier to manage but also to make it enjoyable for everyone involved. Additionally, Engine helps coordinate room blocks for corporate offsites, sports teams, weddings, family reunions and more to help people get together in person. The company is backed by Telescope Partners, Blackstone, Elefund, and Permira. Learn more at engine.com.

ABOUT SRS PARTNERS

SRS Partners, founded by Seth Frankenthal, focuses on properties, brands, and rights holder negotiations. As the exclusive sponsorship agency of the American Association, SRS has led all the league sponsorships since 2021. For more information, visit www.srspartners.com or contact Sponsorship@srspartner.com