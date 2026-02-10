GoTo Telemed Launches 24/7 Virtual Behavioral Crisis Response Service, Powered by Integrated Clinical Protocols

Helena, Montana, 2026-02-10 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, a leader in integrated virtual care delivery, today announced the launch of its Acute Behavioral Crisis Intervention Service, a 24/7 telehealth program designed to provide immediate stabilization and expert guidance for individuals experiencing mental health emergencies. Leveraging GoTo Telemed’s proprietary clinical protocol library and nationwide network of behavioral health specialists, the service offers rapid, confidential access to crisis care, aiming to de-escalate high-risk situations and create a clear pathway to ongoing support.

The launch directly confronts the critical shortage of accessible emergency psychiatric care. Individuals facing acute crises—such as severe anxiety, aggression, psychosis, or suicidal ideation—often endure long waits in general emergency rooms ill-equipped for specialized behavioral health intervention. GoTo Telemed’s service delivers protocol-driven support in minutes, providing a safer, less stigmatizing, and clinically appropriate first response.

“A behavioral health crisis demands a response that is both immediate and expertly guided. Waiting is not an option,” said [Name, Title, e.g., Chief Medical Officer] at GoTo Telemed. “Our new service is built directly on the foundation of our integrated platform. We are activating our specialized clinical protocols for crisis intervention and connecting individuals in distress directly to clinicians trained to use them. This isn’t just a video call; it’s a structured, evidence-based medical intervention designed to stabilize, assess risk, and connect to care without delay.”

A Protocol-Driven, Platform-Enabled Solution

The service is distinguished by its seamless integration within the GoTo Telemed ecosystem, ensuring consistency and quality:

Activation of Clinical Protocols: Clinicians utilize GoTo Telemed’s proprietary “Acute Behavioral Crisis Intervention” and “Suicide Risk Assessment” protocols, providing a standardized framework for risk evaluation, de-escalation techniques, and safety planning.

Direct Access & Rapid Triage: Individuals, family members, or partner organizations (schools, employers, clinics) can access the service through the GoTo Telemed platform, connecting to an available crisis specialist typically within minutes.

Integrated Care Continuum: Following stabilization, the clinician can seamlessly schedule follow-up care within GoTo Telemed’s broad network of psychiatrists, therapists, and counselors, ensuring a “warm handoff” and continuity that is often lost in traditional crisis systems.

Coordinated Support for Partners: The service includes guidance and support for staff at partnering institutions, creating a collaborative approach to crisis management.

Addressing Systemic Gaps with Scalable Technology

GoTo Telemed’s model is designed to integrate with and strengthen existing community safety nets:

For Health Systems & Clinics: Provides an immediate behavioral health extension for emergency departments, urgent care centers, and primary care offices facing psychiatric emergencies.

For Employers & Educational Institutions: Offers a critical, confidential resource for workplace or campus crises, supporting duty of care and student welfare.

For Health Plans: Delivers a cost-effective, clinically appropriate alternative to high-cost ER visits for behavioral health crises, improving member outcomes and satisfaction.

Direct-to-Consumer Access: Available to any individual seeking immediate help, regardless of their point of entry into the healthcare system.

Availability

The Acute Behavioral Crisis Intervention Service is available now through the GoTo Telemed platform. GoTo Telemed is actively forming partnerships with health systems, employer groups, university health services, and community organizations to deploy this service as a core component of comprehensive behavioral health support.

