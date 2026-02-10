Open Telemed Announces Comprehensive Telehealth Platform for Allied Health Professionals, Expanding Access to Essential Services and Creating New Practice Opportunities

Kalispell, Montana, 2026-02-10 — /EPR Network/ — Open Telemed Services LLC, a leader in clinician-first telehealth solutions, today announced the full-scale launch of its dedicated platform for Allied Health Professionals. This initiative empowers a wide spectrum of practitioners—including physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists, registered dietitians, and medical social workers—to deliver their essential services remotely. The platform directly addresses critical access gaps for patients while creating sustainable, flexible practice opportunities for these vital healthcare providers.

The expansion of telehealth has primarily focused on physicians and nurses, yet millions of patients require ongoing, specialized care from allied health fields. Open Telemed’s new platform provides the tailored technology, compliant workflow, and business support these professionals need to conduct assessments, provide therapy, and manage chronic conditions virtually. This move unlocks care for patients in rural areas, those with mobility challenges, and individuals seeking convenience, while allowing practitioners to extend their reach and build thriving remote practices.

“The backbone of holistic, long-term health is often built by allied health professionals, yet their services have been some of the hardest to access remotely,” said the leadership team at Open Telemed. “We are changing that. Our platform is specifically engineered for their workflows—whether it’s guiding a physical therapy exercise via video, conducting a speech assessment, or providing nutritional counseling. This is about democratizing access to essential, preventative, and rehabilitative care that improves quality of life.”

A Tailored Platform for Diverse Therapeutic Needs

The Open Telemed platform moves beyond generic video conferencing to offer tools specific to allied health disciplines:

Secure, Interactive Video with Demonstration Tools: High-definition video with screen-sharing, digital whiteboards, and annotation capabilities allows therapists to demonstrate techniques, analyze movement, and share educational materials in real time.

Specialized Assessment and Documentation Templates: Customizable templates for initial evaluations, progress notes, and treatment plans specific to physical therapy, occupational therapy, dietary intake, and social work assessments streamline clinical workflow.

Integrated Home Exercise & Resource Portals: Practitioners can assign, demonstrate, and track customized home exercise programs, dietary logs, or educational resources through a secure patient portal, fostering engagement and adherence between sessions.

Collaborative Care Coordination: Built-in communication tools enable seamless coordination with a patient’s physicians, nurses, and other specialists within the Open Telemed ecosystem, ensuring a team-based approach to care.

Expanding Access and Empowering Practitioners

This launch creates a dual impact on the healthcare landscape:

For Patients:

Eliminates Geographic Barriers: Connects patients with specialists regardless of location, crucial for rural communities and those in “therapy deserts.”

Reduces Burden of Care: Removes the need for frequent, costly travel for ongoing therapy sessions, supporting consistent treatment.

Increases Convenience and Privacy: Allows patients to receive care in a comfortable, familiar setting, which can be particularly beneficial for mental health counseling or sensitive dietary consultations.

For Allied Health Professionals:

Creates New Practice Models: Enables the establishment of independent telehealth practices or the addition of virtual visits to existing in-person services.

Offers Schedule and Location Flexibility: Supports a healthier work-life balance by allowing practitioners to design their schedules and reduce overhead costs.

Provides Complete Business Support: Open Telemed handles the complexities of licensing, multi-state compliance, insurance credentialing, billing, and patient scheduling, allowing clinicians to focus solely on patient care.

Driving Value Across the Healthcare System

By enabling allied health services via telehealth, Open Telemed addresses systemic challenges, including reducing preventable complications through early intervention, improving chronic disease management, and decreasing overall healthcare utilization costs. The platform is now available for individual practitioners, group practices, hospitals, and health systems seeking to expand their service lines and meet patients’ evolving expectations for accessible care.

Media Contact:

Open Telemed Services LLC

info@opentelemed.com

(833) 948-2009

www.opentelemed.services