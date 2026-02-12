CBSE Schools Admission Bhubaneswar Marks a Growing Focus on Quality and Holistic Education

Bhubaneswar, India, 2026-02-12 — /EPR Network/ — Bhubaneswar, a city renowned for its educational legacy, is witnessing a significant shift in parental priorities. The emphasis is no longer solely on academic results but on providing children with an education that nurtures creativity, critical thinking, and global competence. This trend is particularly visible in the surge for CBSE Schools Admission Bhubaneswar, where parents seek schools offering a blend of rigorous academics and holistic development.

One organisation setting a benchmark in this evolution is ODM Public School, a premier CBSE-affiliated school committed to redefining modern education. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, international-standard learning resources, and a meticulously curated curriculum, ODM Public School ensures that students are prepared not just for examinations but for life. From smart classrooms equipped with interactive learning tools to science and innovation labs that encourage hands-on experimentation, every facility at ODM is designed to foster curiosity and ignite a passion for learning.

Dr Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group, reflecting on the institution’s philosophy, stated, “At ODM, our vision goes beyond conventional academics. We aim to cultivate thinkers, innovators, and responsible global citizens. Our approach combines world-class pedagogy with values that ensure students develop both intellect and character.”

Indeed, the school’s holistic approach is reflected in its diverse co-curricular programs. From music and fine arts to robotics and coding, students are encouraged to explore their interests and develop multiple intelligences. Sports and physical wellness programs are integral to the curriculum, emphasising teamwork, discipline, and resilience. ODM’s global exposure initiatives, including exchange programs and international competitions, prepare students to thrive in a connected, multicultural world.

For parents looking for CBSE Schools Admission Bhubaneswar, ODM Public School offers reassurance. The school maintains an optimal student–teacher ratio, ensuring personalised attention for every child. Expert educators employ research-backed teaching methodologies, integrating technology with traditional learning to maximise comprehension and retention.

Mr Swoyan Satyendu, CEO of ODM Educational Group, remarks, “We believe education should be transformative. Every child’s journey at ODM is carefully guided to ensure they not only excel academically but also emerge as confident, socially responsible individuals capable of navigating the complexities of the modern world.”

Additionally, the school’s robust support services, including student counselling, career guidance, and learning enhancement programs, provide a nurturing environment that addresses each child’s unique needs. Safety and security protocols, combined with a child-friendly campus design, ensure that students can focus on growth in a secure and stimulating environment.

With its global-standard curriculum, cutting-edge facilities, and commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals, ODM Public School has become a preferred destination for discerning parents. As students embark on this transformative journey, they gain not just knowledge but the confidence, skills, and mindset to thrive in an ever-evolving world.

For families seeking a school that combines academic excellence, holistic growth, and global exposure, the message is clear: grow with ODM. The school is not just preparing children for exams—it is preparing them for life, ensuring that every student emerges as a capable, compassionate, and forward-thinking global citizen.

Secure Your Child’s Future Today – Apply for Admission Now: ​​​​https://admission.odmps.org/