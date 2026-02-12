Sales Rain achieves record growth and global expansion in 2025, reinforcing leadership in flexible workspaces

Manila, Philippines, 2026-02-12 — /EPR Network/ — Sales Rain, Inc., a leading provider of flexible office spaces and managed outsourcing solutions, proudly reflects on a year of remarkable achievements and sustained growth in 2025. Recognized by Enterprise World Magazine for its impact on the global office space industry, Sales Rain combined strong revenue growth with meaningful expansion across key markets, , solidifying its position as an industry innovator and trusted partner for businesses worldwide.

What the numbers reveal: Growth that reflects real client demand

Sales Rain reported significant revenue growth across its global operations:

The Philippines revenue rose by 35% , driven by strong demand in Metro Manila and expansion into new cities.

, driven by strong demand in Metro Manila and expansion into new cities. S. operations saw a 20% revenue increase , continuing the company’s upward trajectory in North America.

, continuing the company’s upward trajectory in North America. Colombia achieved an impressive 60% revenue growth, driven by the opening of four new offices.

Growth backed by infrastructure, not just ambition

In the Philippines, Sales Rain expanded its presence with the launch of operations in Iloilo City, reinforcing its commitment to regional development. It also extended the leases for its Palawan and Cebu offices for another three years, ensuring long-term support for local clients. Additionally, seat capacity was expanded in Manila to meet rising demand from both local and international clients.

The company’s global footprint strengthened further with the establishment of back-office operations in India, boosting service efficiency and scalability.

A stronger ecosystem for clients

Sales Rain also achieved key milestones in its partner and client networks:

Broker partner network grew to over 600 active partners , a testament to the company’s trusted reputation.

, a testament to the company’s trusted reputation. Over 150 new private office and virtual office clients were onboarded across regions.

were onboarded across regions. Successfully launched its Employer of Record (EOR) service, providing clients with agile workforce solutions in emerging markets.

Reflecting Sales Rain’s hallmark of operational excellence, 2025 marked another year of on-time payroll disbursement, upholding the company’s commitment to reliability and employee well-being.

The CEO Mr. Rajeev Agarwal shares how Sales Rain is building a reliable ecosystem for growth

“2025 was a pivotal year for Sales Rain. We not only expanded our footprint across borders but also deepened our commitment to our clients, partners, and employees. Our growth is the result of a strong global team, dedicated broker network, and the trust our clients place in us.

We look forward to an even more impactful 2026, staying true to our values of professionalism, hospitality, and innovation. We aren’t just building offices; we are building a reliable ecosystem for growth.

Why this matters for your business

If you are exploring call center seat leasing, serviced offices, virtual offices, or Employer of Record solutions, Sales Rain offers a proven, scalable model backed by real-world execution across multiple regions. The result is faster market entry, predictable costs, and the confidence to scale without operational friction.

Planning your next phase of global or offshore expansion?

Book a personalized setup consultation and see how Sales Rain can support your growth in 2026 and beyond.

About Sales Rain: Sales Rain specializes in premium office space solutions, offshore staffing, and BPO Seat Leasing Services, empowering businesses with flexible workspaces and world-class outsourcing support. They are a big deal in the Philippines, Colombia, the USA and the Middle East, and they are putting their team in the driving seat to shape the future of outsourcing.

Sales Rain tends to be known for being customer-focused, with top-notch facilities and a genuine commitment to delivering the best possible results – all of which adds up to empowering businesses with flexible, efficient and scalable office solutions that are tailored to their own individual needs, such as who would want that?

Call +63 917 311 7246 or email us at info@salesrain.com.