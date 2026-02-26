Fashion Sourcing, Led by Laurent Gabay, Strengthens Its Position as a Global Leader in B2B Apparel, Accessories, and Textile Sourcing

Miami Beach, Florida, 2026-02-26 — /EPR Network/ — Fashion Sourcing, under the leadership of industry veteran Laurent Gabay, continues to solidify its reputation as a premier global B2B sourcing platform for fashion apparel, accessories, and textiles. By combining decades of hands-on manufacturing expertise with a robust international factory network, the company provides brands with scalable, transparent, and efficient sourcing solutions.

With manufacturing partnerships spanning key production hubs across Asia, Fashion Sourcing connects emerging designers, growing brands, and established labels directly with vetted factories. The company’s structured sourcing model emphasizes quality control, ethical compliance, competitive pricing, and flexible minimum order quantities — allowing businesses of all sizes to compete effectively in today’s fast-moving global fashion market.

“Today’s brands need more than a supplier — they need a strategic sourcing partner,” said Laurent Gabay, Founder and CEO. “Our mission is to simplify global production while maintaining high standards in quality, transparency, and long-term factory relationships.”

Unlike traditional sourcing agents or basic online directories, Fashion Sourcing integrates digital B2B infrastructure with real-world production oversight. The platform supports the full development cycle — from textiles and raw materials to finished apparel and accessories — ensuring consistency and reliability across the supply chain.

The company’s leadership approach is rooted in operational experience. Having worked extensively in global apparel and textile manufacturing, Gabay built Fashion Sourcing to address common industry challenges such as production delays, unclear costing structures, and communication gaps between brands and factories.

By focusing on speed-to-market, scalable production capabilities, and trusted global partnerships, Fashion Sourcing continues to position itself at the forefront of international B2B fashion sourcing.

About Fashion Sourcing

Fashion Sourcing is a global B2B platform specializing in apparel, accessories, and textile sourcing. The company connects fashion brands with vetted international manufacturers, providing structured production management, competitive pricing, and end-to-end sourcing solutions designed to support growth and scalability.

Founded by apparel industry veteran Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing draws on decades of manufacturing and private-label experience across North America, Asia, and global retail markets. With deep sourcing relationships and licensing expertise developed over generations, the company modernizes how brands connect with manufacturers and textile mills worldwide.

Fashion Sourcing is a global B2B wholesale platform connecting fashion brands with apparel, accessories, and textile manufacturers. The platform is built to help modern brands scale quickly, access competitive pricing, and streamline production.

Fashion Sourcing maintains partnerships and regional offices in China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia, giving brands direct access to the world’s leading production hubs. This global presence enables:

Faster product development cycles

Flexible and small-run production strategies

Factory-direct pricing for brands of all sizes

Whether you are launching your first collection or scaling an established line, Fashion Sourcing provides the tools, partners, and expertise to bring your vision to life.

Connect With Fashion Sourcing

Visit www.fashion-sourcing.com for all sourcing and procurement needs.

For media & contact inquiries: hello@fashion-sourcing.com