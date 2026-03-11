Log-hub to Showcase Advanced Supply Chain Analytics Tools, Digital Twins, and AI Agents at SITL 2026

Zurich, Switzerland, 2026-03-11 — /EPR Network/ — Log-hub will participate in SITL 2026, taking place March 31–April 2 at Paris Nord Villepinte, where the company will present its latest innovations in supply chain analytics, optimization, and AI-driven decision support.

At the event, Log-hub will highlight its Premium Supply Chain Apps, including Supply Chain Designer and Flow Optimization, designed to support product-based network design and routing decisions. These tools enable companies to analyze complex logistics structures, optimize flows across suppliers, warehouses, and distribution networks, and make data-driven decisions balancing costs, capacities, and service requirements.

Visitors will also learn how Digital Twins and AI-powered Supply Chain Agents are expanding the way organizations design and operate their supply chains. Digital Twins allow companies to model real-world logistics networks and analyze flows and constraints, while AI agents support decision-making by optimizing and executing supply chain actions within defined operational rules.

Live Case Presentation with Industry Partners

On April 1 at 14:00, Log-hub will host a live presentation at its booth together with partners Shiptify and Safran.

The session will present an award-winning supply chain optimization project, recognized with the Coup de Cœur award at La Nuit de la Supply Chain. The project demonstrates how transportation data, advanced analytics, and supply chain optimization can transform fragmented logistics information into actionable insights.

By combining shipment data from Shiptify with advanced analytics and Log-hub’s Supply Chain Apps, the team created a digital twin of the transportation network, enabling detailed analysis of shipment flows and evaluation of optimized network configurations.

The initiative delivered significant operational and sustainability improvements, including up to 60% reduction in transport mileage and approximately 30% reduction in CO₂ emissions, while providing full end-to-end visibility across thousands of shipments worldwide. Representatives from all three companies will share insights and lessons learned from the project during the session.

Exclusive SITL Offers

During the event, Log-hub will also introduce exclusive SITL offers for companies interested in exploring its Supply Chain Apps and analytics capabilities. More information is available at: https://log-hub.com/exclusive-sitl-offers/.

Visitors are invited to meet the Log-hub team at SITL to learn how advanced analytics, optimization models, and AI-driven technologies can support more efficient and resilient supply chains.