The Tool Marketer Targets the $350 Press Release Barrier Facing SaaS Startups

MISSION VIEJO, CA, 2026-03-17 — /EPR Network/ — The Tool Marketer, a press release platform focused on digital tools and SaaS products, is tackling a long-standing challenge many startup founders quietly face: the high cost and broad, unfocused distribution of traditional press release wire services.

For decades, services such as PR Newswire and Business Wire have primarily served large corporations, investor relations teams, and regulatory announcements. While effective for enterprise organizations, these platforms often come with price tags that can range from $350 to several thousand dollars for a single distribution. For many early-stage SaaS startups, that cost is difficult to justify.

But for many founders, the challenge goes beyond price.

Traditional newswire distribution often pushes announcements to large, general audiences spanning finance, healthcare, retail, and many other industries. For a startup launching a new SaaS tool, that broad reach can mean the announcement gets buried in feeds where the intended audience, including developers, marketers, and digital professionals, may never see it.

“Enterprise wire services were never really built for founders like us,” said Saidul Islam Sakib, Founder of The Tool Marketer. “They are designed for compliance announcements and investor communications. Most early-stage SaaS startups do not need massive distribution. They need visibility in front of the right audience.”

The Tool Marketer was created to address that gap.

Every press release submitted to the platform goes through an editorial review before publication, helping ensure relevance and credibility for readers. Approved releases are permanently indexed, structured for search visibility, and categorized within a focused ecosystem of founders, marketers, developers, and technology professionals who are actively exploring new digital tools.

Rather than distributing announcements across thousands of unrelated outlets, The Tool Marketer focuses on a niche audience where readers already have a direct interest in SaaS products, AI tools, and emerging startup technologies.

Today, the platform supports startup teams across North America, Europe, South Asia, and emerging technology markets around the world.

Founders who want to reach a more relevant audience can submit a press release for editorial review through The Tool Marketer.

ABOUT THE TOOL MARKETER

Founded in 2025 and based in the USA, The Tool Marketer is a niche PR platform built for the global ecosystem of SaaS, AI, and digital tool startups. The platform provides structured, permanently indexed press release publication for product launches, startup milestones, and company announcements within an editorially reviewed environment. Logo and brand assets are available upon request.

MEDIA CONTACT

Saidul Islam Sakib

Founder, The Tool Marketer

Mission Viejo, California, United States

Email: info@thetoolmarketer.com

Website: https://thetoolmarketer.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-tool-marketer/