Lucintel Forecasts the Global Lottery Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2026 to 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-03-20 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global lottery market looks promising with opportunities in the online lottery and lottery store markets. The global lottery market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are digital transformation & online accesibility, increasing disposable income & consumer spending, and rising popularity of big jackpot draws.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in lottery market to 2031 by type (draw-based games, instant games, and sports games), application (online lottery and lottery stores), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, draw-based game will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within the application category, lotery store will remain the largest segment.

Download sample by clicking on lottery market

In terms of region, APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Intralot, NewYork State Lottery, Lottamatica, Singapore Pools, Hong Kong Jockey Club, China Welfare Lottery, International Game Technology, Scientific Games, Camelot Group, China Sports Lottery are the major suppliers in the lottery market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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