WellAlly-health: An Open-Source AI-Powered Health Management Platform Launched on GitHub

Posted on 2026-03-22 by in Healthcare, Internet & Online, Software, Technology // 0 Comments

HangZhou, China, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Developer huifer has officially released WellAlly-health, an innovative open-source health management solution. This project leverages modern technology stacks to provide users with a comprehensive dashboard for tracking wellness metrics, scheduling appointments, and managing health data securely.

As an open-source tool, WellAlly-health aims to bridge the gap between complex medical data and user-friendly interfaces. It is now available for the developer community to contribute and for users to deploy. Explore the source code and documentation at the official repository: https://github.com/huifer/WellAlly-health.

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