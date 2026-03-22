Wujiang Deshengxin to Showcase Vertical Manufacturing Expertise at productronica China 2026

SHANGHAI, China, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Wujiang Deshengxin Purification Equipment Co., Ltd. (Deshengxin), a specialized manufacturer of high-efficiency air purification systems, is excited to announce its upcoming showcase at productronica China 2026. The event will be held from March 25-27 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre.

Visitors can find Deshengxin at Booth W2.2101, where the company will demonstrate its latest innovations in cleanroom technology, specifically tailored for the semiconductor, electronics, and pharmaceutical sectors.

The Power of In-House Motor Development

What sets Deshengxin apart in the competitive air purification market is its vertical integration. As a full-chain manufacturer, the company does not merely assemble parts; it designs and produces its own high-performance motors and fans. This unique capability ensures that every Fan Filter Unit (FFU) and Equipment Filter Unit (EFU) is optimized for maximum energy efficiency and long-term operational stability.

“Our goal at productronica China is to show global partners the reliability that comes from controlling the entire manufacturing process,” said a spokesperson for Wujiang Deshengxin. “By developing our own motors, we can offer customized, high-precision air purification solutions that meet the most demanding cleanroom standards.”

Integrated Solutions for Critical Environments

At Booth W2.2101, Deshengxin will feature:

Next-Generation FFU Series : Engineered for large-scale industrial cleanrooms.

Specialized EFU Units : Designed for precision equipment protection.

Self-Developed Motors: The core technology driving superior air filtration performance.

The Deshengxin technical team will be available throughout the exhibition to provide expert consultations and discuss customized purification projects with international attendees.

For more details, please visit the official website at https://www.ffufan.com.

About Wujiang Deshengxin Purification Equipment Co., Ltd.

Based in Suzhou, China, Wujiang Deshengxin is a professional manufacturer dedicated to the innovation of air purification equipment. With an integrated production line covering motors, fans, and complete units, Deshengxin provides high-quality FFU, EFU, HEPA filters, and cleanroom accessories to clients worldwide. The company is committed to advancing cleanroom technology through energy-efficient and reliable manufacturing.