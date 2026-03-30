Webermelon Announces White-Label Web Design and Development Services for Global Agencies

London, England, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — Webermelon Limited, a white-label web design and development agency headquartered in London, has officially announced its services to digital agencies, startups, and SaaS founders across the UK, USA, and Europe. Founded in 2020, the company operates quietly behind client brands, delivering custom websites, software, and mobile applications without ever making direct contact with end clients. Agencies bring the relationships; Webermelon brings the execution.

The agency operates from two locations: a registered office in Covent Garden, London, and a full delivery team based in Chittagong, Bangladesh. Since 2020, Webermelon has served more than 55 clients across the UK, USA, Switzerland, Slovakia, and France. Every review on its Trustpilot profile is five stars. One engagement with US-based media platform eZWay Network alone exceeded 9,000 development hours, the kind of long-term commitment that defines how the agency works.

Webermelon offers three collaboration models designed to fit how agencies already operate. Agencies can hire a dedicated developer who works exclusively on their projects, assemble a full dedicated team for larger builds, or hand off an entire project under a managed services arrangement. The full development stack is available at https://webermelon.com/services/, covering UI/UX design, custom WordPress development, SaaS MVPs, eCommerce platforms, mobile apps, and headless CMS solutions built with React and Next.js.

“I started Webermelon because I saw agencies constantly struggling to find developers they could actually rely on,” said Tanjil Ahmed Fahim, CEO of Webermelon. “Freelancers disappear. Hiring in-house takes months. We step in as the team that just gets it done, quietly, under your brand. Our clients do not have to explain the same thing twice. That consistency is what keeps them coming back.”

The white-label model means client-facing agencies maintain full ownership of the relationship. Webermelon never communicates directly with the end client, never puts its name on the work unless asked, and integrates into the agency’s existing workflow. For smaller agencies looking to take on larger projects, that kind of reliable back-end support can be the difference between winning a contract and turning it down.

“We have worked with Webermelon for close to a year, and they have exceeded our expectations in every area,” said Eric Zuley, CEO of eZWay Network. “What stands out is that you can always count on them. Deadlines hold. Communication is clear. When something comes up, they handle it. That is not easy to find.”

Agencies and founders looking to explore white-label web design and development partnerships can review past work at https://webermelon.com/case-studies/.

About Webermelon

Webermelon Limited is a white-label web design and development agency founded in 2020 and registered in London, UK. The company provides custom software development, web development, mobile app builds, and SaaS solutions to digital agencies, startups, and growing businesses across the UK, USA, and Europe. With a delivery team based in Chittagong, Bangladesh, Webermelon operates as a silent development partner, handling the technical execution while its clients maintain full ownership of their client relationships. Learn more at webermelon.com.

Media Contact

Name: Webermelon Limited

Title: Web Design and Development Agency

Email: info@webermelon.com

Website: https://webermelon.com/