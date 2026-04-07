CtrlX Launches Advanced Design Thinking Training & Certification Program to Empower Enterprise Innovation and Leadership Excellence

Hyderabad, India, 2026-04-07 — /EPR Network/ — CtrlX Global Services Pvt. Ltd., a leading management consulting and transformation partner, today announced the launch and enhancement of its Design Thinking Training & Certification program, a state-of-the-art corporate training program that aims to provide organizations with the right mindset, tools, and skills to solve complex business problems and achieve innovation at scale.

In a world where organizations are facing unprecedented disruption, the requirement for innovation and human-centric problem-solving has grown exponentially. CtrlX’s enhanced Design Thinking program is a response to this requirement, providing a mix of proven innovation methodologies and experiential learning formats that are most suitable for organizations today. The announcement is a part of CtrlX’s expanding portfolio of management leadership training programs.

Bridging Strategy and Execution Through Design Thinking

The Design Thinking Training and Certification program by CtrlX is based on the principles of empathy, creativity and trying things out quickly. This helps organizations go beyond the ways of solving problems. The program by CtrlX is different from training programs that focus mainly on theory. CtrlX focuses on hands-on learning experiences that let participants apply what they learn to business problems.

In these structured workshops participants learn to understand what customers need change the way they think about problems come up with new and innovative solutions and try out their ideas quickly. This way of doing things makes sure that innovation is not an idea but something that teams and leaders can actually do.

CtrlX combines Design Thinking with methods like Agile, Lean Six Sigma and Design Sprints to create a complete framework that helps organizations change in a big way. This combination of methods helps organizations not come up with new ideas but also make them happen in a way that is efficient and sustainable. The Design Thinking Training and Certification program by CtrlX is, about the Design Thinking approach and how it can help organizations.

A High-Impact Corporate Training Program for Modern Enterprises

At the heart of CtrlX is a corporate training program that can be tailored to fit the needs of organizations. Whether it is the leadership team that wants to work better or teams from different parts of the company that want to collaborate more the program is made to give results that can be measured.

The training is given through a mix of hands-on workshops, group exercises and real problem-solving sessions. People who take part in the training do things like try to understand each other come up with ideas and make prototypes quickly. All of this helps them really understand the Design Thinking process.

What makes CtrlX different is that it uses a way of learning called learning. This means using things like LEGO Serious Play and interactive games to get people involved and help them think creatively. These methods make a space where people feel okay sharing their ideas and working together.

Also the program is made to be flexible. Can be used by companies of all sizes. CtrlX offers things like intense training sessions or longer programs that happen in many steps. It all depends on what the company wants to achieve and what kind of business they are, in. CtrlX makes sure its training fits the goals and industry of each company.

Strengthening Management Leadership Training Programs

In the business world we live in today being a leader is not about making big decisions. It is about inspiring people to think of ideas working together as a team and making changes happen. The Design Thinking program at CtrlX is very important for leadership training programs because it teaches leaders the skills they need to deal with situations and things that are not certain.

This program helps leaders think about what people need and what the company wants to achieve when they make decisions. It also teaches leaders to try things and learn from their mistakes, which helps them be strong and able to adapt to new situations. This is very important for being successful in the run.

The training also shows leaders how important it’s to work with people from different parts of the company. This helps people work together better solve problems and make sure everyone is working towards the goals. CtrlXs leadership training is especially helpful for executives, people who lead big changes and managers who have a lot of potential and are responsible, for coming up with new ideas and making changes happen at their companies.

Designed and Delivered by Industry Experts

The Design Thinking Training & Certification program is run by a team of experts who have worked globally for many years in consulting, training and changing organizations. The team leaders are specialists in areas like Lean Six Sigma making businesses agile, understanding behaviour and helping innovation.

These experts have learned a lot from working with different organizations in various industries and countries. They make sure the training is not just based on theory but very useful for real business problems. The Design Thinking Training & Certification program benefits from their knowledge.

CtrlX’s trainers are good, at making learning fun and useful helping people see things from angles and find solutions that work. The company focuses on making each program fit the needs of the organization that hires them. This makes the Design Thinking Training & Certification program very effective.

Driving Measurable Business Outcomes

One thing that sets CtrlXs Design Thinking program apart is that it really focuses on getting business results. The training is made to help with problems that organizations are facing like making customers happier making things run more smoothly and coming up with new ideas.

When organizations use Design Thinking they can figure out what customers really need come up with solutions and get them out to people more quickly. This does not just make customers more satisfied it also helps organizations stand out from the crowd.

The program also helps organizations create a culture where they are always trying to improve and come up with things. This means that the good things about the program do not stop when the training is over. The people who take part in the program get the tools and the right way of thinking to keep innovating and help their organization grow in the run. CtrlXs Design Thinking program is really, about helping organizations achieve business results and drive long-term growth through Design Thinking.

Expanding Impact Across Industries

CtrlX has a Design Thinking Training and Certification program that works for different types of businesses like technology and healthcare and finance and manufacturing. This program is really versatile which makes it a great choice for companies that want to be more innovative and make changes.

CtrlX has a lot of experience with training and consulting. They have helped a lot of companies achieve their goals. The company is really committed to being the best and to coming up with ideas, which is why people trust them to help with big changes.

As companies keep changing and growing they will need more corporate training program. CtrlXs Design Thinking program is a step in the right direction because it helps companies succeed in a world that is getting more and more complicated and competitive. CtrlXs Design Thinking program is really important, for companies that want to stay.

About CtrlX Global Services Pvt. Ltd.

CtrlX Global Services Pvt. Ltd. Is a company that helps other companies do things better. They are really good at coming up with ideas making things work smoothly and changing the way companies work.

CtrlX thinks that people are very important and that we should learn by doing things. They also think that we should use data to make decisions. So CtrlX works, with companies to come up with plans that will really work. They do things like teach people skills help leaders get better come up with new ideas and make sure things run smoothly.

Media Contact:

CtrlX Global Services Pvt. Ltd.

Email: info@ctrlx.in

Website: https://ctrlx.in/