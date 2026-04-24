Emeritus India and IIM Lucknow Empower BFSI Professionals with a Career-Defining Executive Programme in FinTech, Banking and Applied Risk Management

Mumbai, India, 2026-04-24 — /EPR Network/ — Risk has always been at the heart of banking. But in today’s digital-first financial ecosystem, the nature of risk has changed dramatically — and the professionals responsible for managing it must evolve just as rapidly. Emeritus India, in collaboration with IIM Lucknow, one of India’s premier management institutions, has designed an iim fintech course that addresses this evolution head-on — equipping India’s BFSI leaders with the technical depth, regulatory intelligence, and strategic thinking to govern risk in a world where finance and technology are inseparable.

With India’s digital payments ecosystem processing over 100 billion transactions annually and fintech lending platforms disbursing billions in credit every quarter, the demand for professionals who understand both the opportunity and the risk embedded in these systems has never been higher. Emeritus and IIM Lucknow have built this programme specifically for that professional.

Closing the Critical Skill Gap in India’s BFSI Leadership Pipeline

India’s financial institutions — from large public sector banks to nimble fintech startups — are all confronting the same challenge: their leadership pipelines are filled with professionals who understand either traditional banking or digital technology, but rarely both. The iim fintech course from IIM Lucknow and Emeritus is built to close this gap — creating professionals who can think and act fluently across both domains simultaneously.

The programme runs over 10 months through weekly live online sessions held every Sunday morning — a schedule engineered around the realities of senior professional life, ensuring participants can commit fully to their learning without stepping back from their organizations. A 2-day residential immersion at the IIM Lucknow campus provides a powerful on-ground dimension to an otherwise online programme — giving participants direct access to faculty, peer cohorts, and the institutional environment of one of India’s most respected business schools.

Fintech Risk Management Capability That Translates Directly to the Workplace

The financial services sector has always demanded precision in risk governance — but the proliferation of AI-based credit models, algorithmic trading platforms, digital lending ecosystems, and cryptocurrency markets has introduced an entirely new risk vocabulary that today’s leaders must master. This programme builds fintech risk management capability that is both theoretically grounded and immediately applicable — ensuring participants can walk back into their organizations after every session and apply what they have learned to real decisions.

The curriculum covers Value-at-Risk models and stress-testing methodologies, credit risk governance under Basel I through IV frameworks, liquidity risk management and asset-liability management strategies, operational risk frameworks, and RAROC-based economic capital allocation. Each module is taught by IIM Lucknow faculty with deep research and industry expertise, supplemented by international practitioner sessions that bring global BFSI perspectives into every discussion.

Blockchain technology receives dedicated curriculum attention — not as an abstract concept but as a live, applied risk management tool — covering its implementation across InsureTech, WealthTech, digital payments, peer-to-peer lending, cryptocurrency markets, and digital identity verification. Participants finish this section of the programme with a grounded, practical understanding of how distributed ledger technologies are actively reshaping institutional risk landscapes.

Why Senior Professionals Choose This IIM Risk Management Course

In a market crowded with online finance and technology certifications, the question professionals ask is not whether a programme covers the right topics — it is whether the credential carries the institutional weight to change career trajectories. This iim risk management course answers that question definitively — backed by IIM Lucknow, ranked 4th among all Indian B-schools by the Financial Times, and structured to award participants IIM Lucknow Executive Alumni status upon successful completion.

This alumni status is not ceremonial — it opens doors to IIM Lucknow’s alumni network, executive education community, and the institutional recognition that India’s top financial services employers actively value during hiring and promotion decisions. Combined with Emeritus’s technology-driven learning platform and global track record with over 500,000 learners across 80 countries, participants receive both the credibility of a premier institution and the learning infrastructure of a world-class online education platform.

This programme is ideally suited for:

Risk managers and compliance heads in banks, NBFCs, and insurance companies navigating digital transformation and regulatory complexity

Treasury and ALM professionals building expertise across modern risk measurement tools and Basel framework implementation

Fintech product managers and founders who need rigorous risk governance knowledge to build compliant, scalable financial platforms

Senior banking professionals preparing for leadership roles in risk, digital strategy, or regulatory affairs

Finance professionals in non-banking sectors seeking to pivot into India’s rapidly expanding BFSI ecosystem

Programme Curriculum at a Glance

The 10-month programme is structured across six deeply integrated learning areas:

Banking and financial services fundamentals — liquidity risk, interest rate risk, capital adequacy, and BFSI ecosystem overview Digital innovation and financial technology — AI and ML in credit models, UPI ecosystems, digital banking strategy, and design thinking for financial products Regulatory frameworks and credit risk governance — Basel I–IV, operational risk, ICAAP, stress testing, and landmark IBC case studies Derivatives and hedging strategies — interest rate futures, swaps, options, Black-Scholes model, and risk class-specific hedging tools Blockchain and distributed finance — DLT applications, InsureTech, WealthTech, crypto-asset markets, ICOs, and digital payment platforms Capstone application — a faculty-supervised project applying full programme learning to a real-world BFSI scenario

About Emeritus India

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments worldwide. Through collaborations with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China, Emeritus delivers short courses, professional certificates, degree programmes, and senior executive education that have transformed the careers of over 500,000 learners in 80 countries.

Contact Information

Emeritus India

303, Inzio Business Center, Cardinal Gracious Rd,

Chakala, Andheri (E), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400099

Phone: 082779 98590

Website: https://emeritus.org/in/

Hours: Monday–Saturday, Open until 7:00 PM IST