HDTV Supply Launches Secure 4K 60Hz HDMI Matrix Systems for Multi-TV & Video Wall Applications

Los Angeles, CA, 2026-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading supplier of advanced AV solutions, announces its latest range of 4K 60Hz HDMI matrix switchers engineered for secure, high-performance video distribution across up to 18 displays, including advanced video wall configurations.

The matrix system is engineered with security and controlled access at its core. It features centralized management that allows administrators to define and restrict who can control routing and switching functions. By maintaining stable signal paths and minimizing unauthorized access points, the system helps prevent accidental or unauthorized changes. This ensures consistent content delivery, protects sensitive AV feeds, and provides reliable performance across all connected displays in professional environments.

Built for environments where both performance and system reliability matter, these solutions are designed to deliver stable and secure signal distribution for applications such as control rooms, corporate facilities, sports bars, retail environments, and digital signage networks.

Key Product Highlights

Distributes 4K 60Hz HDMI video to up to 18 TVs

Supports 4K/60 4:4:4 at 18 GBPS

Video Wall Processing w/Scaling

Any size, or quantity of, Video Walls

3×3 (9 TVs) Video Wall shown

Supports 180 degree TV flipping

Created in a 18×18 Chassis

Supports 1080p CAT6 extension to 330′

Any source, to any TV, any way wanted

100ms (0.1 sec) latency

100ms (0.1 sec) switching

HDMI input cards & output cards

CAT6 HDBaseT Input & Output Cards

CAT6 HDBaseT Receivers with POE

Control via Apps & WEB GUI

Front Panel Touch screen or buttons

Optional Dual 7″ Color Monitors (Shown)

HDMI 2.0 & HDCP 2.3 Compliant

These matrix systems help businesses manage high-resolution content securely while ensuring consistent performance across all connected displays.

The system architecture is designed with stability and controlled signal management in mind, helping reduce signal interruptions and unauthorized switching in professional environments. This makes it suitable for applications where controlled access and reliable performance are essential.

A spokesperson from HDTV Supply highlighted the additional value included with every product and solution:

A concise product video that walks through system features and setup, making installation and operation easy to understand

A 5-minute podcast highlighting key advantages, practical use cases, and important factors to consider before buying

Direct access to experienced technical support for planning, installation, and deployment, ensuring reliable performance and smooth execution

These value-added resources help customers confidently implement and operate their AV distribution systems.

The spokesperson answered these questions:-

Q1: How does this system ensure secure AV distribution?

The system is designed with controlled switching and stable signal routing, helping prevent unauthorized changes and ensuring consistent output across all displays.

Q2: What makes this solution suitable for mission-critical environments?

Its reliable performance, centralized control, and secure signal handling make it ideal for control rooms and other high-dependency environments.

Q3: Can access to switching controls be managed?

Yes, centralized control systems allow administrators to manage how and where switching occurs, improving operational control.

Q4: Does the system maintain video quality across all screens?

Yes, it supports 4K 60Hz resolution, ensuring high-quality and smooth video playback across all connected displays.

Q5: Is this system scalable for growing businesses?

Yes, it is designed to support multi-display environments and can be adapted to evolving AV requirements.

Discover secure 4K AV distribution, explore system features, and buy now: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/4k-60-hz-hdmi-matrix-to-18-tvs-with-video-walls.html



About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is a leading provider of top-quality audiovisual solutions for residential and commercial applications. With an extensive product range and a commitment to customer satisfaction, the company has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. From matrix switchers and extenders to converters and splitters, HDTV Supply offers innovative AV solutions that cater to various requirements.