Lucintel Forecasts the Global Battery Additive Market to Reach $7,867 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-04-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global battery additive market looks promising with opportunities in the lithium-ion and lead acid markets. The global battery additive market is expected to reach an estimated $7,867 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 12.1% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the rising demand for energy storage systems, the growing demand for industrial automation & backup power needs, and the increasing demand for government support for clean energy initiatives.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in battery additive market to 2035 by type (conductive, porous, nucleating, and others), material (carbon black, graphite, CNT, and others), application (lithium-ion, lead acid, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, conductive is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, lithium-ion is expected to witness higher growth.

Download sample by clicking on battery additive market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Cabot Corporation, 3M, IMERYS, Orion Engineered Carbons, Hammond Group, SGL Carbon, Borregaard, HOPAX, PENOX, ALTANA. are the major suppliers in the battery additive market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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