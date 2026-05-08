Combid Pro Expands Outdoor Living and Roofline Services Across Southwest Florida

SARASOTA, FL, 2026-05-08 — /EPR Network/ — Combid Pro, a Sarasota-based construction company specializing in roofline solutions, is expanding both its service offerings and geographic coverage across Southwest Florida. The company now provides an expanded range of custom-built structures, including sunrooms, screen enclosures, and a broader selection of residential and mobile home carports.

The expansion reflects increasing demand from homeowners seeking to enhance outdoor living spaces while improving protection, durability, and long-term property value. As Florida residents continue to invest in functional outdoor areas, Combid Pro is positioning itself as a full-service provider capable of delivering integrated solutions from concept to completion.

“Our goal is to give homeowners a complete system, not just a single structure,” said Konstantin Ptselnikov, owner of Combid Pro. “Everything we build is designed to work together, so the end result is both functional and built to last.”

Combid Pro’s expanded services now include custom sunrooms designed to create enclosed, climate-friendly living spaces that seamlessly connect with the home. Screen enclosures and pool cages provide protection from insects and debris while maintaining airflow and visibility, making outdoor areas more usable year-round.

The company has also broadened its carport offerings to include residential carports and mobile home carports, designed to provide durable protection for vehicles in Florida’s challenging weather conditions. These structures are engineered for strength and longevity while complementing the overall look of the property.

A key differentiator for Combid Pro is its fully managed approach. Each project is handled internally, from initial design and permitting to engineering and final installation. This process helps streamline timelines, reduce miscommunication, and ensure all work meets local building codes and requirements.

As part of its growth strategy, Combid Pro is expanding its service area beyond Sarasota County into several surrounding regions. The company now serves homeowners across Manatee County, including Bradenton, Palmetto, Lakewood Ranch, and Ellenton; Lee County, including Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Bonita Springs, Estero, and Sanibel; Charlotte County, including Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, and Englewood; and Hillsborough County, including Tampa, Brandon, Riverview, and Sun City Center.

This expanded coverage allows more homeowners throughout Southwest Florida to access Combid Pro’s integrated approach to outdoor construction like sunrooms, pool cages, and carports.

“With more homeowners looking to upgrade how they use their outdoor space, we’re focused on providing solutions that are both practical and built for long-term performance,” Ptselnikov said. “We want every project to feel like a natural extension of the home.”

As demand for outdoor living continues to grow, Combid Pro remains committed to delivering durable, code-compliant structures supported by clear planning, experienced craftsmanship, and a streamlined customer experience.

To learn more about Combid Pro outdoor living and roofline solutions or to start planning your project, visit their website or Google Business Profile.