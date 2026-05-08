Public Safety and Security Market Growth in Biometric Authentication Systems

The public safety and security industry is undergoing a major structural shift as governments and enterprises respond to rising urban risks, cyber threats, and increasing demand for real-time intelligence. Security is no longer limited to surveillance or emergency response; it is evolving into a connected, data-driven ecosystem powered by artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure, and advanced analytics.

The global public safety and security market size is projected to reach USD 1,124.77 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is being driven by rising concerns around public data security, increasing incidents of unauthorized surveillance, rapid adoption of smart technologies, and the global push to develop resilient, integrated security networks.

Key Market Drivers Accelerating Transformation

Growing convergence of cyber security and physical security systems

Increasing adoption of AI-based surveillance and predictive analytics

Rising concerns over unauthorized surveillance and data privacy risks

Expansion of smart cities and connected infrastructure ecosystems

Government focus on strengthening critical infrastructure protection

Technology Convergence Redefining Public Safety

Modern public safety systems are being reshaped by the integration of multiple technologies into unified security ecosystems. Artificial intelligence, 5G networks, IoT sensors, and cloud platforms are enabling faster decision-making, improved coordination, and predictive threat detection.

Key technological shifts include:

AI-powered video analytics enabling real-time threat identification

5G connectivity improving emergency communication speed and reliability

IoT-enabled devices generating continuous data from cities and infrastructure

Cloud-based platforms integrating surveillance, dispatch, and analytics

Edge computing enabling faster on-site processing of security data

This convergence is transforming traditional reactive security models into proactive systems capable of anticipating risks before they escalate.

Leading Companies Shaping the Global Security Ecosystem

The market is led by established technology and infrastructure providers that are driving innovation in AI, cybersecurity, and integrated safety systems:

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

NEC Corporation

Thales

IBM

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Siemens

These companies are increasingly focusing on integrated platforms that combine surveillance systems, communication networks, AI analytics, and cybersecurity capabilities into unified security ecosystems.

Strategic Collaborations Driving Innovation

Industry progress is increasingly shaped by partnerships between technology providers and government agencies.

In October 2024, omniQ Corp expanded its collaboration with NEC Corporation to advance AI-driven biometric solutions for public safety. The focus is on improving identification accuracy and enhancing surveillance intelligence across urban environments.

In July 2024, Cisco Systems, Inc. signed an agreement with HTX (Home Team Science and Technology Agency) under Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs to pilot 5G and AI-based technologies. The initiative is aimed at strengthening homeland security through faster threat detection and improved emergency response coordination.

These collaborations highlight a clear shift toward ecosystem-driven innovation, where multiple stakeholders jointly develop scalable and interoperable security solutions.

Future Outlook: Toward Predictive and Integrated Safety Systems

The future of public safety and security is being shaped by intelligence-led operations and system-wide integration. Security frameworks are becoming more predictive, automated, and interconnected as digital and physical environments continue to merge.

Key emerging directions include:

Shift from reactive response systems to predictive security models

Expansion of integrated command-and-control centers in smart cities

Increased use of biometric and identity-based authentication systems

Stronger integration of cybersecurity within public safety infrastructure

As the industry evolves, the focus is moving beyond protection toward anticipation and prevention. Organizations that invest in intelligent, scalable, and secure ecosystems will be better positioned to manage complex and evolving global security challenges.