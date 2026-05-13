SalesChoice Announces New Whitepaper on Transforming Retail Performance Through Real-Time Emotional Intelligence and AI

Toronto, Canada, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — SalesChoice, a leading AI software company dedicated to unleashing workforce potential, has released a comprehensive new whitepaper titled “Driving Retail Performance Through Real-Time Emotional Intelligence and Mood Monitoring”. The research highlights a critical shift in the retail sector, where employee engagement is becoming a primary driver of financial value and operational success.

Get whitepaper: https://www.saleschoice.com/resources/whitepapers/driving-retail-performance/

The retail industry currently faces significant structural pressures, including omnichannel complexity and persistent labor challenges. With global research showing that only about 23% of employees are actively engaged—costing the global economy an estimated $8.8 trillion annually—the whitepaper argues that traditional, infrequent engagement surveys are no longer sufficient.

Key Findings from the Whitepaper:

The Engagement Gap: Disengagement costs the global economy trillions, yet most retailers lack the real-time infrastructure to address it.

Disengagement costs the global economy trillions, yet most retailers lack the real-time infrastructure to address it. The Power of Emotional Intelligence: Based on the research of Marc Brackett, the paper explains how the ability to recognize and regulate emotions is foundational to retail performance and resilience.

Based on the research of Marc Brackett, the paper explains how the ability to recognize and regulate emotions is foundational to retail performance and resilience. Leading vs. Lagging Indicators: While traditional surveys provide retrospective data, real-time mood monitoring offers leading indicators that allow managers to intervene before burnout or turnover occurs.

While traditional surveys provide retrospective data, real-time mood monitoring offers leading indicators that allow managers to intervene before burnout or turnover occurs. Measurable Business Impact: Organizations focusing on emotional intelligence have seen productivity improvements of up to 40%. In retail, higher employee engagement directly correlates to increased sales, larger basket sizes, and stronger brand loyalty.

“Retail organizations are at a critical inflection point,” says Dr. Cindy Gordon, CEO and Founder of SalesChoice. “Employee sentiment is not just a ‘soft’ metric; it is a critical operational variable. By moving from annual surveys to continuous, real-time monitoring, retailers can create more resilient workforces and deliver superior value to shareholders and customers alike”.

The whitepaper introduces MoodInsights™ by SalesChoice, an AI-driven solution that provides a scalable way for retailers to track sentiment across distributed locations, identify risk patterns, and support leadership decisions through real-time dashboards.