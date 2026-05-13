HDTV Supply Launches WOLFPACK 4K 60Hz 8×8 HDMI Matrix with 8 Video Wall Support and Seamless Switching for Advanced AV Applications

Los Angeles, CA, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading supplier of advanced AV solutions, announces the release of its WOLFPACK 4K 60Hz 8×8 HDMI Matrix with support for 8 Video Walls and Seamless Switching, designed for high-performance multi-display video distribution in professional environments.

The WOLFPACK system is engineered to deliver ultra-clear 4K 60Hz video across 8 HDMI inputs and 8 HDMI outputs, providing flexible routing for complex AV installations. With built-in support for up to 8 independent video wall configurations, the system enables users to create dynamic, large-scale visual displays tailored to different operational needs.

Designed for seamless operation, the matrix ensures smooth switching between sources without visual interruption, making it ideal for mission-critical environments where continuous display performance is required. Its advanced processing capabilities support scalable video wall setups, allowing users to configure multiple layouts for diverse applications.

Key Product Highlights

8×8 HDMI matrix supporting 4K 60Hz video distribution

Supports up to 8 independent video wall configurations

Seamless switching for uninterrupted content delivery

Flexible routing: any input to any output

High-performance video wall processing and scaling

Designed for multi-display and enterprise AV environments

Ideal for control rooms, retail, hospitality, and digital signage

Stable signal architecture for continuous operation

The system is built to simplify complex AV distribution workflows while maintaining consistent 4K video quality across all connected displays. Its flexible architecture supports both standard matrix switching and advanced multi-video wall deployments.

A spokesperson from HDTV Supply highlighted the additional value included with the system:

A concise product video explaining features and setup

A 5-minute podcast covering applications and deployment insights

Direct access to technical support for installation and planning

These resources ensure customers can efficiently deploy and operate the system in real-world AV environments.

Q&A Highlights

Q1: What makes this system unique?

It combines an 8×8 4K matrix with support for up to 8 video walls and seamless switching in one platform.

Q2: What applications is it designed for?

It is ideal for control rooms, retail displays, corporate AV, hospitality, and digital signage networks.

Q3: Does it support multiple video walls simultaneously?

Yes, it can operate up to 8 independent video wall configurations.

Q4: Is switching seamless?

Yes, it provides smooth transitions with no visible interruption.

Q5: Can it be used in large-scale AV deployments?

Yes, it is designed for scalable, professional multi-display environments.

Discover advanced 4K AV distribution, explore features, and learn more:

https://www.hdtvsupply.com/4k-8×8-hdmi-matrix-with-8-video-walls-seamless-switching.html

HDTV Supply is a leading provider of top-quality audiovisual solutions for residential and commercial applications. With an extensive product range and a commitment to customer satisfaction, the company has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. From matrix switchers and extenders to converters and splitters, HDTV Supply offers innovative AV solutions that cater to various requirements.

For further information contact:

Press Relations

HDTV Supply, Inc.

TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)

TEXT: 1-833-648-3777

WhatsApp: 1-833-965-3722

NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html

WEB: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/4k-8×8-hdmi-matrix-with-8-video-walls-seamless-switching.html

PODCAST: https://www.youtube.com/@hdtvsupplypodcasts/playlists

EMAIL: press@hdtvsupply.com