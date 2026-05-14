Future Electronics Expands Microcontroller Portfolio with STMicroelectronics STM32C5 Series

Montreal, Canada, 2026-05-14 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic component distribution, has launched a new digital campaign centered on the rapidly evolving industrial automation and embedded edge market, featuring the latest STM32C5 Series of microcontrollers from STMicroelectronics.

The campaign highlights how the STM32C5 series introduces a new generation of entry-level microcontrollers designed to deliver higher processing performance, enhanced security, and cost-efficient scalability for modern connected applications.

Built on ST’s 40 nm manufacturing platform and powered by an Arm® Cortex®-M33 core running at up to 144 MHz, STM32C5 devices deliver up to 593 CoreMark performance while maintaining low power consumption and competitive bill-of-materials costs. The series enables developers to achieve greater system capability and responsiveness without increasing design complexity or cost.

Through this digital campaign, Future Electronics showcases how the STM32C5 series supports next-generation edge functionality, including advanced sensing, control, and user interface processing. Compared to typical entry-level MCUs, STM32C5 devices provide significantly improved performance headroom, enabling richer feature integration and smoother system operation.

Security is a key pillar of the campaign, with the STM32C5 series incorporating hardware cryptography, secure key storage, and support for PSA Level 3 and SESIP3 security targets. These features help engineers design more secure connected products across both industrial and consumer applications.

The campaign also highlights the benefits of the STM32 ecosystem, including STM32Cube, which provides production-ready drivers, configuration tools, and extensive example software. This ecosystem helps accelerate development cycles while enabling easy scalability across the broader STM32 family.

Available in package options ranging from compact 3 mm × 3 mm UFQFPN20 to 20 mm × 20 mm LQFP144, the STM32C5 series supports a wide range of design requirements, from space-constrained devices to more complex embedded systems. STM32 Nucleo evaluation boards and graphical development tools further simplify prototyping and system integration.

The STM32C5 series is positioned for a broad set of applications including smart thermostats, electronic door locks, industrial smart sensors, robotic actuators, wearable electronics, and computer peripherals, where performance, security, and cost efficiency are essential.

To learn more about the series, visit the dedicated campaign page.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

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