LED Explosion-Proof Lighting Supports Expansion of Oil Storage Terminal in Oman

Muscat, Oman, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — A large oil storage terminal in Oman has completed a facility expansion project that includes the installation of LED explosion-proof lighting across new tank farms, loading stations, and service areas.

Oil terminals require lighting systems that can operate safely in areas where flammable vapors may be present. The newly installed LED luminaires are designed to provide dependable performance in hot desert environments while minimizing energy use.

The upgraded system also helps reduce maintenance frequency, an important benefit for large outdoor facilities.

“As our operations grow, we continue investing in safer and more efficient infrastructure,” said Khalfan Al-Hinai, terminal operations manager. “The new LED explosion-proof lighting fully supports that goal.”

The project reflects continued infrastructure development across the Gulf region’s energy sector. led explosion proof lights https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights