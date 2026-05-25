Kapoor Sales Expands Range of PC Milky White Granules for Lighting & Industrial Use

New Delhi, India, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Kapoor Sales has expanded its offering of pc milky white granules to meet the growing demand from lighting and electrical industries. These materials are widely used in LED diffusers, lighting covers, and appliance components where uniform light distribution and durability are important. With consistent quality and availability, polycarbonate milky white granules continue to remain a practical choice for manufacturers.

The range includes widely used grades such as 243R 805093, LEXAN 243R 805093, and SABIC PC Roma White, along with variants like PC OPAL WHITE and PC ROMA WHITE. These materials are selected based on required opacity, finish, and performance in end-use applications.

Kapoor Sales also supplies options like INFINO SA1220M, INFINO SA1100, and INFINO SA1220, which are commonly used in lighting fixtures and electrical housings. Additional variants such as LEXAN PC WHITE are available for applications requiring consistent appearance and long-term performance.

As a polycarbonate resins wholesaler, Kapoor Sales focuses on maintaining steady stock levels and supporting customers with timely deliveries across different regions.

A spokesperson for Kapoor Sales said, “We are seeing steady demand for milky white polycarbonate materials, especially in lighting applications. Our focus is on ensuring consistent supply and helping customers choose the right grades based on their product requirements.”

Key Highlights

Consistent supply of pc milky white resins for lighting and electrical applications

Availability of industry-recognized grades like LEXAN 243R 805093 and Roma White variants

Multiple options for opacity including opal and milky white finishes

Suitable for LED diffusers, lighting covers, and appliance components

Reliable distribution network ensuring timely delivery across India

About Kapoor Sales Corporation

Kapoor Sales supplies a wide range of engineering plastics including polycarbonate, PBT, and ABS granules. The company supports industries such as lighting, electrical, and consumer products with consistent material availability and practical application support.

J-424, 1st Floor, Shankar Road, New Rajinder Nagar,

New Delhi -110060

Phone: 9899074747

For more information, visit Website: https://www.kapoorsales.com/pc-milky-white-granules.php