KAMPLA, Uganda, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Melville Engineering delivers reliable solar power, air conditioning systems, and security system installation across Uganda. Businesses and homeowners looking for energy efficiency, renewable energy solutions, or quality electrical supplies will find practical, fairly priced services backed by over 15 years of field experience. From a single office air conditioning unit to a full solar setup, every job is handled to standard, no shortcuts, no unnecessary complications. Melville Engineering also stocks cheap electrical supplies in Uganda for contractors and businesses that need quality materials without the inflated price tag.

Reliable Air Conditioning Systems & Security systems Uganda

Melville Engineering has become one of the most trusted names in Uganda for businesses that need real, practical engineering support. The company covers a wide range of services, from air conditioning systems in Uganda to security systems in Uganda to solar energy systems, making it a one-stop for both industrial and commercial clients across the country.

A big part of what Melville does is help businesses stay comfortable and functional by providing air conditioning systems Uganda, security systems Uganda, solar energy systems Uganda, solar power in Uganda, air conditioning solutions, security system installation, renewable energy, energy efficiency, and cheap electrical supplies Uganda.

Air conditioning solutions are one of the most requested services and for a good reason. The climate in Uganda is also hard on buildings and equipment. Melville installs, services and maintains air conditioning systems for offices, factories, warehouses and commercial premises. The job is done right the first time, saving clients from breakdowns and the expense of repairs later. Whether it’s one office unit or an entire building system, the team handles the work with the same care and to the same standard.

Security is another area where Melville does much work. There’s more money being spent to protect premises, staff and assets across Uganda, and Melville has been a trusted partner for years when it comes to the installation of security systems. The company supplies and installs CCTV cameras, access control systems, alarms, and related equipment. The installations are clean, the equipment is reliable, and the team walks clients through how everything works before leaving the site. For companies that want proper protection without dealing with multiple contractors, Melville handles everything under one roof.

Solar power in Uganda is growing fast, and Melville has been part of that growth. Many homes, businesses, and facilities are switching to solar energy systems because electricity costs keep going up and the power supply can be unreliable. Melville designs and installs solar systems that are sized to match what a client actually needs, not oversold, not undersized. The goal is energy efficiency that makes a real difference to monthly costs. Once a system is installed, the team also provides maintenance support to make sure it keeps running well over the years. Renewable energy is no longer a luxury in Uganda; for many businesses, it’s becoming the smarter and more affordable long-term choice.

Beyond these services, Melville also supplies cheap electrical supplies in Uganda for contractors, businesses, and individuals who need quality materials at fair prices. Getting hold of reliable electrical components at reasonable prices is not always easy, and Melville has built a supplies side of the business that fills that gap. From wiring and fittings to more specialized electrical components, the company stocks what people actually need and prices it honestly.

The company’s broader work covers mechanical, electrical, and civil engineering. It has been in operation for years, with a team that carries over 15 years of combined experience across these fields. That experience shows in the way jobs are handled, with no unnecessary complications, clear communication, and a focus on getting things done to the right standard without cutting corners.

Safety is something the company takes seriously across every job. Staff is trained, sites are managed properly, and the team works in line with Uganda’s labour and safety regulations. Clients don’t have to chase for updates or worry about whether the work is being done correctly. Melville keeps things transparent from the start of a project to the end.

The client base is wide. Melville works with small businesses, large commercial operations, factories, schools, government facilities, and private homeowners. The flexibility, along with reasonable pricing and good after-service support, is the reason many clients return for more work.

If you are looking for air conditioning systems Uganda, security systems Uganda, solar energy systems Uganda, solar power in Uganda, air conditioning solutions, security system installation, renewable energy, energy efficiency, or cheap electrical supplies Uganda, Melville Engineering is the reliable company.

Summary:

Melville Engineering is a Uganda-based engineering company providing air conditioning systems, security system installation, solar energy systems, electrical supplies, and general mechanical and electrical engineering services. The company serves a wide range of clients across Uganda, operating with a focus on safety, quality, and honest pricing.