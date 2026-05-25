UCP Charter Schools celebrate over 190 student graduates across Central Florida campuses

ORLANDO, FL, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — UCP Charter Schools recently celebrated major student milestones across its nine Central Florida campuses, honoring students from pre-K to seniors as they prepare for their next chapter.

Families, educators, staff and community members gathered across UCP campuses to celebrate student achievement, growth and perseverance through graduation ceremonies and special recognition awards.

For over 70 years, UCP of Central Florida has provided vital support and services for children and families touched by disabilities while becoming a national leader in inclusive education, therapy and support services. UCP Charter Schools operates a network of nine charter schools across Central Florida, serving students with and without disabilities through personalized learning, collaborative teaching practices and integrated support services designed to help every child succeed.

Graduation celebrations included several pre-K students, 27 fifth grade graduates from UCP West Orange, 18 fifth grade graduates from UCP Osceola, 44 fifth grade graduates and 37 eighth grade graduates from UCP Bailes Community Academy, 20 fifth grade graduates from UCP Downtown, 26 fifth grade graduates from UCP Pine Hills and 24 graduating seniors from UCP Transitional Learning Academy.

“The graduation celebrations across our campuses are a reminder that every child can thrive when given the right support, encouragement and opportunities,” said Dr. Ilene Wilkins, CEO/Superintendent. “These milestones represent more than academic achievement, they reflect resilience, growth and the incredible potential of every student we serve.”

Students across the campuses were also recognized with scholarships and achievement awards.

Casey Kendall Scholarship recipients included Mary Zamoras (UCP West Orange), Daniel Serrano (UCP Osceola), Anoinitis Moore (UCP Bailes Community Academy), Ava Danielle Black (UCP Downtown), Jayderic Ruiz Santiago (UCP Pine Hills) and Akeem Keaton (UCP Transitional Learning Academy). The award is presented to one student from each campus and recognizes students who inspire others by example, cultivate friendships, help those around them and demonstrate perseverance and a strong desire to achieve.

Brie Wilkins Technology Scholarship recipients included Alec Pan Silva (UCP West Orange), Flash Lasseter (UCP Osceola), Alexander Peterson (UCP Bailes Community Academy), Olivia Vargas Pecci (UCP Downtown) and Darlentz Jules (UCP Pine Hills). The scholarship recognizes students who demonstrate a passion for technology, curiosity, skill development and a willingness to share their talents with others.

Dreamer Award recipients included Aleah Cardwell (UCP West Orange), Elliot Phelps (UCP Osceola), Giuliano Coleman (UCP Bailes Community Academy), Natasha Torres Montero (UCP Downtown) and Faith Wint (UCP Pine Hills).

Believer Award recipients included Kai Perez (UCP West Orange), Jazally McCullon (UCP Osceola), Summer Persing (UCP Bailes Community Academy), Lexi Britt (UCP Downtown) and Nidelie Emmanuel (UCP Pine Hills).

Achiever Award recipients included Christopher Arias (UCP West Orange), Rafael Jaime (UCP Osceola), Carson Doyle (UCP Bailes Community Academy), Nathan Williams (UCP Downtown) and Samir Caruajal Cruz (UCP Pine Hills).

“We are incredibly proud of every student recognized during these celebrations. Their futures are bright, and we cannot wait to see all they accomplish next,” Dr. Wilkins added.

To learn more about UCP of Central Florida, visit https://www.ucpcfl.org/.

About UCP of Central Florida:

For more than 70 years, UCP of Central Florida has been dedicated to unlocking the potential of all learners by creating inclusive environments where every child can thrive. As a national leader in inclusive education, therapy and support services, UCP serves children with and without disabilities through its network of charter schools and programs designed to empower students, strengthen families and help every learner reach their fullest potential. For more information about UCP of Central Florida, visit www.ucpcfl.org.

Media Contact:

Will Wellons

Wellons Communications

407-462-2718

will@wellonscommunications.com