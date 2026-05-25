OneLife Health & Performance expands to new location blending cutting-edge wellness and elevated design by Anna Woodman Interior Design

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — OneLife Health & Performance, a physician-owned and operated leader in longevity and regenerative medicine, is expanding its footprint with a significantly larger, state-of-the-art destination in Palm Beach Gardens.

Founded by Dr. Ken Winnard, a pioneer in longevity medicine and peptide therapy, OneLife has become a destination for celebrities, professional athletes and discerning clients seeking a highly personalized, results-driven approach to health, performance and aesthetics.

Growing from 2,000 to 6,500 square feet, the new location in Legacy Place reflects the company’s continued evolution and commitment to delivering advanced, science-backed care in an elevated environment.

“At OneLife, our vision has always been to redefine how people approach aging, performance and overall health,” said Dr. Winnard. “Over the past decade, I’ve focused on advancing longevity medicine and peptide therapy as powerful tools to optimize human potential. This expansion allows us to take that mission further creating a true destination for cutting-edge diagnostics, regenerative therapies and personalized care that helps patients perform and feel their best at every stage of life.”

The expanded facility is designed as a comprehensive longevity hub, offering specialized diagnostic testing, a dedicated longevity lab, hyperbaric therapy, peptide-based treatments, hormone optimization and regenerative therapies, including stem cells, alongside advanced aesthetic services.

The goal is to create a destination that draws clients from South Florida and across the country, seeking the highest level of personalized longevity, performance and regenerative medicine. Conceived as a sanctuary where clinical innovation meets restorative design, the space reflects increasing demand for healthcare experiences that deliver both measurable results and an elevated, immersive environment.

Thoughtfully designed by Anna Woodman Interior Design, the space seamlessly integrates advanced medical capabilities with a refined, nature-inspired aesthetic. Slated to open later this summer, the new location underscores the brand’s rapid growth and rising demand for physician-led, results-driven care.

The Design

Woodman’s design brings this vision to life through a sophisticated interplay of natural materials, modern minimalism, and organic textures. The journey begins in the lobby, where a striking reception desk crafted from stone, natural wood, and brushed gold serves as a symbol of strength and grounding. This focal point is complemented by a marble-infused mural and a refined palette of creams and neutrals layered with plush upholstery.

Overhead, a dynamic chandelier introduces a sense of movement and light, while an illuminated retail wall showcases science-based, organic products reinforcing the brand’s commitment to both innovation and sustainability.

“From the very beginning, our goal was to create a space that feels both grounded and transformative,” said Woodman. “We leaned into natural materials, soft tonal layers, and sculptural elements to reflect the idea of organic aging creating an environment that not only supports advanced treatments, but enhances the overall sense of well-being.”

Beyond the lobby, the space unfolds into a series of specialized environments designed to support every stage of the wellness journey.

Treatment rooms, immersive therapy areas, and dedicated spaces for education, performance, and recovery each offer a distinct experience while maintaining a cohesive design language.

Softly weathered wall coverings in muted taupes, grays, and off-white tones create a sense of quiet sophistication, while clean-lined furnishings and sculptural elements balance form and function. The result is an atmosphere that feels calm yet dynamic, capturing the essence of organic aging and transformation within a contemporary, elevated setting.

“Together, the interiors offer more than aesthetic appeal. It provides a fully immersive experience,” Woodman added.

The new, expanded OneLife Health & Performance facility will be located at 11300 Legacy Avenue, Suite 140 in Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410, and is expected to open later this summer.

The project is being brought to life by Owner’s Representative and Project Manager Kingdom Purpose Consulting, which played a key role in overseeing the development and engaging the project team, alongside General Contractor Cooper Construction and Development and architect Interplan (Randy Hansen), with an approximate project cost of $2 million. It will also generate 15 new jobs, further supporting the local economy while expanding access to advanced longevity and regenerative medicine services.

Anna Woodman Interior Design is based in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. For more information, visit https://annawoodmaninteriordesign.com/.

About Anna Woodman Interior Design

Anna Woodman Interior Design (formerly Anna Schmidt Interior Design) is a professional interior design firm with an exceptional reputation built over the years through the design of one-of-a-kind spaces and strong client relationships. Established in 2003 and based in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. the firm has worked extensively with nationwide brands, franchises and upscale independent restaurants throughout the country, as well as many corporate and commercial spaces. For more information, visit https://annawoodmaninteriordesign.com/ or call (407) 399-6808.