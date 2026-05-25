World Premiere: Turiya – The Life and Teachings of Ramana Maharshi

Los Angeles, CA, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — The New Media Film Festival announces the world premiere of Turiya – The Life and Teachings of Ramana Maharshi, a new documentary that explores the life of an extraordinary human being whose clarity, presence, and influence continue to resonate across cultures and generations. www.newmediafilmfestival.com

Rather than framing Ramana Maharshi through a religious lens, the film presents him as a person whose life took an unexpected and remarkable turn. As a young boy, he experienced a profound internal shift that led him to leave home and dedicate himself to understanding the nature of human identity. His method of Self‑Inquiry, expressed through the simple question “Who am I?”, became a practical tool used by people from all backgrounds. No rituals, no hierarchy, no required belief system — only a direct invitation to explore one’s own experience.

Directed by Leif Heimbold, the film weaves together interviews, historical context, and thoughtful storytelling to illuminate Ramana Maharshi’s life in a grounded and accessible way. Featured contributors include Bill Free, Daniel Schmidt, Tom Das, Sarada Natarajan, and Swami Sarvapriyananda.

The online world premiere will take place Wednesday, June 3 from 7:30 to 9:00 PM PST, followed by a live Q&A with director Leif Heimbold. Screening parties are encouraged so viewers around the world can watch together and join the global conversation.

On June 4, the New Media Film Festival continues in person at The Culver Theater in Los Angeles, totaling 80 titles, including 58 premieres, representing 20 countries.

The festival’s founder and director Susan Johnston was knighted in Rome in 2017 for contributions to arts and humanity, underscoring the festival’s ongoing commitment to honoring stories worth telling and supporting creators whose work expands cultural understanding.

Event details: Turiya – The Life and Teachings of Ramana Maharshi World Premiere Online Screening + Live Q&A June 3, 7:30–9:00 PM PST Get tickets: https://www.newmediafilmfestival.com/turiya/ The festival continues June 4 at The Culver Theater, Los Angeles CA.

About New Media Film Festival®

Honoring stories worth telling since 2009, New Media Film Festival® is a Los Angeles–based event celebrating global storytellers working across both established and emerging formats. Showcasing work in more than 28 categories — from narrative and documentary films to pilots, web series, animation, music‑driven visuals, experimental work, and cutting‑edge media — the festival champions creators at the forefront of where story meets technology.

Supported by a distinguished judging body that has included professionals from Marvel, HBO, PBS, BBC, ABC, and other leading creative institutions, New Media Film Festival® is recognized for its commitment to discovery, innovation, and the future of storytelling.