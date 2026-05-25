West USA Realty of Prescott Celebrates 25 Years of Hometown Real Estate, Community Support, and Prescott Pride

Prescott, Arizona, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — West USA Realty of Prescott is proud to celebrate 25 years of serving Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Dewey, Mayer, and communities across Northern Arizona.

For 25 years, West USA Realty of Prescott has been more than a real estate brokerage. It has been a hometown business built on relationships, local knowledge, agent support, and a deep love for the Prescott community.

Since opening its doors in Prescott, West USA Realty of Prescott has helped thousands of buyers and sellers take one of the biggest steps in life, buying or selling a home. The company has grown through strong leadership, trusted agents, and a clear belief: real estate works best when people are treated like family.

“We are proud to call Prescott home,” said Michael Eastwood, CEO of West USA Realty of Prescott. “For 25 years, our agents, staff, and leadership team have worked hard to support our clients, support each other, and support this community. Prescott has given so much to us, and we believe in giving back every chance we get.”

West USA Realty of Prescott has built its reputation on local service. Buyers and sellers work with agents who know the neighborhoods, the market, the lifestyle, and the special charm of Northern Arizona. From historic homes near downtown Prescott to horse properties, land, family homes, retirement properties, and mountain-view retreats, the brokerage has helped people find their place in one of Arizona’s most loved communities.

The company also takes pride in supporting real estate agents. West USA Realty of Prescott offers direct broker access, strong owner involvement, training, market updates, local office support, and a family-focused culture where agents are treated like people, not numbers.

“Our agents are the heart of this company,” Eastwood said. “When agents feel supported, informed, and valued, they do better work for their clients. That is why we stay connected, answer questions, provide guidance, and keep our office culture personal.”

Community involvement has also been a major part of the company’s story. West USA Realty of Prescott has supported local charities, community events, children’s programs, and efforts tied to education, reading, and local families.

One of the causes closest to the company is Pony 4 Precious, a 501(c)(3) charity connected to children’s education, scholarships, free book programs, and animal-related learning. Through the Cowboy Mike and Winston children’s book series, authored by Michael Eastwood, proceeds help support the charity’s mission to change children’s lives one book sale at a time.

“Prescott is not simply where we do business,” Eastwood said. “It is where we live, give, serve, laugh, work, and build memories. We believe in supporting children, families, local businesses, local charities, and the people who make this town special.”

As West USA Realty of Prescott celebrates 25 years, the company looks forward to continued growth, stronger agent support, deeper community involvement, and helping more families make smart real estate decisions in Northern Arizona.

“There is something special about Prescott,” Eastwood said. “The people, the history, the mountains, the lakes, the events, the small-town feel, and the big-hearted community make this place one of a kind. We are honored to be part of it.”

For more information about West USA Realty of Prescott, visit www.westusaofprescott. com or call 928-636-1500.

About West USA Realty of Prescott

West USA Realty of Prescott is a locally focused real estate brokerage serving Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Dewey, Mayer, and surrounding Northern Arizona communities. The brokerage provides residential real estate services, local market knowledge, agent support, and a hometown approach to buying and selling real estate.

Each office is independently owned and operated.

Media Contact:

Michael Eastwood, CEO

West USA Realty of Prescott

www.westusaofprescott.com

928-636-1500